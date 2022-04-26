ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Princess Bride’ actor bitten by rattlesnake, shares photo of injury

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – “Princess Bride” actor Cary Elwes says he’s “recovering well” after being bitten not by a R.O.U.S. – a rodent of unusual size, if you aren’t familiar with the film – but a rattlesnake in Southern California.

Elwes shared a graphic photo of his black and blue finger on Instagram Monday, thanking the staff at Malibu Urgent Care and the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for caring for him.

“Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks,” the actor, who played Westley in the 1987 film, wrote . Elwes was reportedly airlifted after he was bitten by the rattlesnake while working outside, sources told TMZ . The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not immediately return Nexstar’s request for comment.

Here’s what Elon Musk says he wants to change about Twitter

Venomous snake bites aren’t very common in Southern California, according to UCI Health . For those that are bitten by a venomous snake, such as a rattlesnake, getting to a hospital as fast as possible is crucial.

Severe burning at the bite site can set in within 15 to 30 minutes, Mayo Clinic explains. That can turn into swelling and bruising, which can be seen in the photo Elwes shared.

Once at the hospital, patients are assessed for possible antivenom treatment, which could make the situation worse in other ways. UCI Health says antivenom treatment can cause blood platelet and fibrinogen counts to drop, posing a risk for hemorrhaging.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza had a different name in 1985: Do you remember it?

Elwes, 59, has more recently appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Stranger Things,” and “Family Guy.” He is also set to appear in “Mission: Impossible 7,” according to IMDb .

Last spring, a California man was hospitalized after being bitten by a rattlesnake he tried to pick up with barbecue tongs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

