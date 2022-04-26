ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Sweet Paris relying on female-dominated team to fuel growth

By Cherryh Cansler
Fast Casual
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris, a Texas-based chain of 11 crepe shops, is ready to grow her concept with a little help from other female leaders. Although she and her husband, Ivan, launched the business together in 2012, they now rely heavily on their female-dominated team. "We take...

www.fastcasual.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hot Docs: Market Stays Online, Live Industry Conference Aims to Spark Reconnection

Click here to read the full article. Hot Docs’ market events remain online in 2022 to maximize interactions between feature-doc teams, financiers, and other decision-makers, but its three-day, in-person industry conference is mingling hot topics (Ukraine, equity), first looks (works-in-progress screenings), and networking ops (lounges and lunches) to facilitate what the festival’s industry program director Elizabeth Radshaw calls “moments of serendipity.” Hot Docs Industry LIVE unfolds April 30 to May 2 in the TIFF Bell Lightbox and nearby Art Gallery of Ontario, repositioning the industry hub in Toronto’s downtown business and entertainment district—familiar ground to many international industry reps—and allowing for...
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Paris, TX
Lifestyle
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Paris, TX
Paris, TX
Business
pymnts

Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
BUSINESS
Slate

Working While Black

The Civil Rights movement opened up new work opportunities for Black workers. But decades later, African-Americans work disproportionately in low-wage jobs and are overrepresented in the jobs at highest risk of vanishing because of workplace automation. White workers, meanwhile, are 50 percent more likely to hold “future proof” jobs. These...
EDUCATION
pymnts

Restaurants Leverage Automated Solutions to Mitigate Labor Needs

Major quick-service restaurant (QSR) Jack in the Box is joining the list of restaurants leveraging automation to reduce labor needs. The company announced Tuesday (April 26) that it is partnering with foodservice industry Robots-as-a-Service company Miso Robotics to pilot test the robotics company’s Flippy 2 frier and its Sippy automatic beverage dispenser.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

Inside push for the ‘new American Dream’ as many think goal of owning a house and car is outdated, study reveals

The “American Dream” isn’t dead, but according to a third of small business owners (31 percent), it needs to change. In a new survey of 1,000 small business owners, many think certain aspects of the traditional American Dream should be considered part of the past — such as owning a car and a home (37 percent) and believing in the free market (31 percent).
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Food Drink#Sweet Paris#Fastcasual#Girls Inc
Fast Company

Oreo continues its LGBTQ+ allyship despite the culture war against ‘woke’ companies

The latest piece of work from award-winning filmmaker Alice Wu (The Half Of It, Saving Face) is a short film about coming out. We meet a young man who appears to be stumbling through his coming-out process to his parents. But there’s a twist that extends this story from the traditional coming-out story to illustrate a larger point about the process, the struggle, and the challenges that don’t end after that first conversation. It’s also an Oreo ad.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Klarna Teams With Global-e for Canadian Expansion

Digital retail bank and buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna is extending its global partnership with cross-border eCommerce provider Global-e to expand its installment payment services to Canada. By teaming up, merchants selling in Canada using Global-e’s platform can use Klarna’s installment payment options. Global-e works with numerous well-known...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

M&S, Zalando, Bestseller Join Better Cotton Traceability Initiative

Click here to read the full article. The panel has raised an initial $1.26 million in funding and will work with stakeholders to develop an approach that meets industry needs. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalG-Star Raw, Bestseller Champion Organic Cotton With 'Textiles in Transition'Better Cotton Re-Shapes IDH PartnershipEquipping Supply Chains to Meet Escalating Due Diligence DemandsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pymnts

African B2B Marketplace Kwely Grabs $1M in Seed Round

African B2B marketplace Kwely Inc. on Monday (April 25) finalized a $1 million seed funding round with a $700,000 injection of fresh capital led by WIC Capital with participation from Loftyinc Capital, Afropreneur Angels, Haskè Ventures and other angel investors. According to a company blog post, the money will...
MARKETS
travelnoire.com

7 Black-Owned Farmer's Markets Filling the Hunger Gap In Urban Communities

Across the US, many black and brown people are living in USDA-certified food deserts. These so-called ‘deserts’ indicate neighborhoods where residents live more than one mile from any grocery store. While liquor and convenience stores selling food items with little to no sustenance are abundant in these communities, most residents have difficulty finding even canned fruits and vegetables in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
WWD

FaZe Clan Eyes Retail, Enters Partnership With Current

Industry sources have said that FaZe is opening a physical location in Los Angeles’ streetwear mecca on Fairfax. FaZe Clan declined to comment. The gaming and lifestyle media platform has set up temporary shops in the past with the FaZe Arcade on Melrose in November 2019 that carried collaborations with Kappa, Clot, Lyrical Lemonade and merch drops with rapper Offset and FaZe member Ewok, as well as two pop-ups in Santa Ana, Calif., and at Stadium Goods in New York City, the latter of which was shut down by the police because of the massive turnout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fast Company

Design leaders at Microsoft, General Mills, and PepsiCo announce ambitious plan to fight climate change

A consortium of some of the world’s most prominent design-led companies and institutions is joining forces to combat the climate crisis. Design for Good, a new nonprofit announced today, will develop open-source products and services that chip away at the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a group of 17 goals for building a sustainable future by 2030. Each year, the alliance will come up with solutions to a different UN goal, starting this year with clean water and sanitation.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

The story behind Havas’ new app for people with tremors

Michael Schoepf, creative director at Havas Germany, didn’t have a personal connection to Parkinson’s Disease when he decided to do something to help. He was inspired after reading an article about a man with Parkinson’s who said he missed reading after his tremors became too intense. “That...
CELL PHONES
rigzone.com

Three60 Energy Picks OMNI as Tech Partner

OMNI Integrity has been selected by Three60 Energy to provide full asset integrity lifecycle management software. — OMNI Integrity has secured a 12-month contract to provide full asset integrity lifecycle management software to support Three60 Energy’s UKCS and International Duty Holder assets. The deal also included extension options, OMNI said in a company statement.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy