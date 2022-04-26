ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattahoochee County, GA

Family of convicted murderer, suspect in 1982 cold case of Fort Benning soldier, speaks out after court hearing

By Hannah James
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V921C_0fKdUQRr00

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY , Ga. ( WRBL )— Monday morning, April 25, 2022, the suspect in a 40-year-old murder case made an appearance in the Chattahoochee County Courthouse.

Marcellus McCluster, 64, of Richland, Georgia was indicted March 28, 2022, by a Chattahoochee County Grand Jury for the 1982 murder of Fort Benning soldier, René Dawn Blackmore, of Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sd0Ci_0fKdUQRr00

This morning deputies rolled McCluster into the courtroom. Superior Court Judge Art Smith conducted the hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

Judge Smith ruled cameras were allowed in the courtroom, however news outlets were not allowed to record McCluster’s face.

The arraignment was rescheduled for June 17 and McCluster entered no plea.

Currently, McCluster is serving time in Augusta for a 1983 murder conviction in neighboring Stewart County. That was just one year after Blackmore’s disappearance.

GBI Investigators say Blackmore disappeared after leaving the barracks on Fort Benning on the night of April 29th, 1982. For more information on the indictment, click here .

McCluster’s family was in the courtroom, his sister Rebecca McCluster tells News 3 she believes he is not guilty.

“I love my brother more than anything in this world, and my brother is a very sweet person. The stuff that my brother is being accused of, that’s not him. But we’re going to continue to pray for him, because the Lord knows that he’s not guilty,” she says.

Previous reports on this case can be found below.

Convicted murderer charged in 1982 cold case murder of Fort Benning soldier Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Suspect in deadly Olde Towne Drive shooting to appear in court May 5

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a Columbus man is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Dante Williams, age 27, was arrested and charged with murder in the April 27, 2022 shooting death of 50-year-old John Allen Bishop. Bishop was shot and killed near […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
County
Chattahoochee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Richland, GA
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fort Benning#Cold Case#Court Hearing#Violent Crime#Wrbl#Superior Court#Gbi
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

No jail time for Georgia mother arrested in death of 8-pound 5-year-old

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother accused of starving her 5-year-old daughter before she died weighing just under 8 pounds was sentenced Monday to 20 years of probation. Kylie Mickens was born with the rare 1p36 deletion syndrome, which causes weak muscle tone and brain abnormalities. People with the syndrome also have seizures and difficulty swallowing, WSB-TV reported.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
FOX59

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth; ‘No one is immune or exempt’

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff showed no one is exempt from the law, not even his own daughter. The Daily Mail reports Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith arrested his daughter last week for trafficking methamphetamine. The arrest happened after a narcotics investigation involving Smith’s daughter, 38-year-old Kristen Kent, and an unrelated woman, 25-year-old […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
SCDNReports

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt Road

Georgia Teen Found Dead on Backcountry Dirt RoadSCDN Graphics Department. The GBI is assisting with a death investigation in Winder, Georgia. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation on April 11, 2022. One man has been shot and killed.
WINDER, GA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy