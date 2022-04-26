Police: Man exposed himself to child waiting on bus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – A Nacogdoches man is accused of exposing himself to a child waiting on a school bus last week.

According to Brett Ayres with Nacogdoches PD, the incident was Thursday, April 21 just before 8 a.m. on Spokane Street.

21-year-old Adam Alexander Hernandez is accused of being in a car and exposing himself to the young boy. The victim gave “a detailed description of the suspect” to detectives and they were able to arrest Hernandez later that day.

Ayres said in a statement the department wanted to thank local residents who provided security camera footage that helped track down Hernandez.

He is charged with one count of indecency with a child, a third-degree felony in Texas. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

