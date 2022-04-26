ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Police: Man exposed himself to child waiting on bus

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OW7H9_0fKdULHS00

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – A Nacogdoches man is accused of exposing himself to a child waiting on a school bus last week.

East Texas teenager arrested, accused of setting truck on fire

According to Brett Ayres with Nacogdoches PD, the incident was Thursday, April 21 just before 8 a.m. on Spokane Street.

21-year-old Adam Alexander Hernandez is accused of being in a car and exposing himself to the young boy. The victim gave “a detailed description of the suspect” to detectives and they were able to arrest Hernandez later that day.

Ayres said in a statement the department wanted to thank local residents who provided security camera footage that helped track down Hernandez.

He is charged with one count of indecency with a child, a third-degree felony in Texas. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 3

Related
ValleyCentral

Two hospitalized after shooting in Harlingen, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two individuals hospitalized. On Sunday, at approximately 3:30 p.m. authorities responded to the intersection of Pierce Avenue and 9th Street in regards to a disturbance, according to Harlingen PD. Two individuals have been confirmed shot. Both have been transported to the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nacogdoches, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Hernandez
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#East Texas#Security Camera#Violent Crime#Nacogdoches Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

"Look at how he maltreated my son": Father outraged after viral video shows police detaining crying 8-year-old boy

The Syracuse Police Department said they are looking into the actions of one of their officers after a viral video showed him detaining a crying 8-year-old boy. The video, which has been viewed thousands of times, shows the crying boy being held from behind by an officer after he was detained for allegedly stealing a bag of chips. The boy was then placed inside a police vehicle.
SYRACUSE, NY
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy