Gadsden City High School students took the reins at Gadsden City Hall Tuesday, stepping into the roles of elected officials and department heads for Youth in Government Day. American Government/ African American History teacher Ernestina Cady-Hardrick brought 35 students to learn about city government from a primary source — the people who work daily in those roles of leadership and public service for the 35th annual program of the YMCA of Coosa Valley and the City of Gadsden.

GADSDEN, AL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO