ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Yes, I’m ‘woke.’ We can’t rid ourselves of racism if we’re not

By Thomas Goldsmith
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

I rise today to advocate for the state of being awake. That is, I’m happy to be thought of as “woke,” especially considering the presumed opposite state: “asleep.”

It’s a cliche of news writing to say “Mr. Webster defines” some word as this or that. But I’m talking specifically about one word, and so will put forward the Oxford English Dictionary’s 2017 rationale for including a different definition of “woke” in 2017:

“...by the mid-20th century, ‘woke’ had been extended figuratively to refer to being ‘aware’ or ‘well informed’ in a political or cultural sense,” the OED opined. “In the past decade, that meaning has been catapulted into mainstream use with a particular nuance of ‘alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice.’”

So, that’s good, right? As good citizens, and in my view, as people of faith, we want to know about and combat discrimination against people for their race, beliefs, color and sexual or gender presentation. A lot of that is enshrined in law. Just mentioning.

But there’s a whole crew who use “woke” as an insult, as in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s condemnation of Disney as a “woke company.”

This is the same governor who signed the “Parental Rights in Education” bill that limited teaching on sex and sexual orientation, as well as an “Individual Freedom” bill that says in part; “An individual should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race.”

Now, I’m a Tar Heel born and bred and have lived here, in Tennessee or in Texas for my entire life. I love so much about the South, the terrain, the music, the food, most of the people, the same things countless people appreciate.

I say “most of the people” because racial prejudice and oppression definitely have had backers in our region since my birth in 1952, and long before then. As an older white man, I remember seeing separate drinking fountains for Black and white people at the Sears in the former Cameron Village, a wooden barrier for the same purpose at the Seaboard Station, both shadowed by the purposefully slow integration of classrooms during the 12 years I spent in Raleigh public schools.

Through the years, I’ve learned more bitter facts about the treatment of people of color that trace back, of course, to the years when white people were allowed by law to own Black people.

And how do I know this shameful history?

I know it because I’ve tried to become more “woke” to the history and present-day dynamics of race and other prejudices, working to learn as much as I could through conversation, reading, group meetings, and experiences not only in the South, but across our country.

Why would DeSantis and crew want us to sleep through all that?

There is an ideal world in which every American, from kids to increasing numbers of centenarians, is treated equally in schools, hiring, employment, real estate, wealth and salary equity, day-to-day interactions, and general social mobility. But that’s not a reality for all of us — as decades of reporting and daily observation show. And out of all that we worry about someone’s “discomfort” upon hearing this story laid out?

There’s no way to rid our country, our state and our towns of the awful burden of racism without being woke — studying the tracks it has left and continues to lay on us. We should keep our eyes open to avoid the deliberately sleepy path that DeSantis and crew hope that we will take.

Thomas Goldsmith is a freelance journalist and a former N&O editor and reporter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Countrymom

Many narcissists hide behind addiction

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. A narcissist I know hid behind his addiction. I was a vulnerable single parent when I met the narcissist. He hid behind addiction and was like a silver-tongued snake pretending to help me when in fact, he was grooming me to be his next fix.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Well+Good

Know Someone Who Always ‘Tells It Like It Is?’ Here’s When Brutal Honesty May Be a Relationship Red Flag

Honesty is essential in any relationship and a key component of building trust. But brutal honesty, well, that's a different story. Often people disguise these types of cruel comments or judgemental behavior as "just being real," but if left unchecked, it can lead to a toxic relationship dynamic. The red flag is literally in the term brutal honesty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oed
psychologytoday.com

8 Things Everyone Should Feel Happy About

The pandemic was bad enough, and, just as we’re coming out of it, Russia decides it wants to start what could become another world war. Nothing seems to work like it did pre-pandemic, yet everything seems to cost more. If that weren’t enough, Starbucks is regularly out of the...
HEALTH
Fox News

America's parents just want our culture back

Across the country we’re seeing a movement to reclaim our culture take hold. This uprising is provoked by the far left’s egregious overreach into our everyday lives. Regardless of political affiliation, it’s several bridges too far for most Americans who just want government to mind their own business so they can raise their kids and live their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
Refinery29

When Your Intrusive Thoughts Are So Taboo, You Feel Like You Can’t Tell Anyone

I first heard about ‘Pure O’ when a friend told me her sister had to take a year out of university due to having traumatic, intrusive thoughts about child abuse. The thoughts were so terrifying, she was convinced she could harm a vulnerable child without realising. Luckily, she was able to find help, but I didn’t expect the same thing would lead to my mental breakdown a few years later.
MENTAL HEALTH
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
560
Followers
139
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy