ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

Northern Cafe Expands To El Segundo

By Name
toddrickallen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurveyors of “authentic Chinese food” Northern Cafe continue their expansion. A new...

toddrickallen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Wake & Late Moves Beyond Breakfast Burritos With Massive New Bagel and Burekas Shop

The Wake & Late team is coming to Pasadena this year — and not just to sling breakfast burritos. Co-owner Ben Richter and company have taken over the massive 10,000 square foot ground floor location of the former Le Cordon Bleu school at 525 Colorado Boulevard, with plans to use the building as a storefront for food and coffee as well as a central hub to expand the food offerings across each retail location considerably. Starting late summer/early fall, Wake & Late’s newest location will grow to include the production of sourdough bagels, breads, and breakfast pastries that will be for sale at each Wake & Late location. By the end of the year, that will mean Downtown, Santa Monica, Hollywood, and Pasadena, with a few more storefront locations still to be signed, Richter says.
PASADENA, CA
Travel Bugs World

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Segundo, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
El Segundo, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
El Segundo, CA
Food & Drinks
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Saurabh

These are the most expensive restaurants of Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is well-known for its high cost of living and vibrant cuisine scene. As a result, it is only logical that some of the most costly restaurants in the county may be found here. Restaurants you avoid to be kind to your wallet or visit only when you need to celebrate anything, i.e., on special occasions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

This Palos Verdes Resort Has A Secret Beach And Jaw-Dropping Hiking Trails

Just when you think you’ve explored every natural gem in SoCal, a new corner of beauty reveals itself. A resort might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a hidden spot, which may be what makes Terranea so perfect. This SoCal treasure boasts breathtaking hiking trails that hug the coastline, unparalleled views of the Pacific, an abundance of wildlife and a stunning hidden beach.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purveyors#Mediterranean#Indian#Food Drink#Northern Cafe Expands#Chinese
Bakersfield Channel

Surge of desert surf parks stirs questions in dry California

(AP) — Hours from the California coast, surfers are hoping one of the next spots where they can catch a wave is in the hot, dry desert. At least four large surf lagoons are proposed for the inland region around the desert city of Palm Springs. Developers think the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Bludso and Fieri team up at Stagecoach Smokehouse

Guy Fieri will be returning to Stagecoach Country Music Festival with his 40,000 sq ft Smokehouse and a group of hand-selected pitmasters including Kevin Bludso. Kevin Bludso is the owner and chef of Bludso’s Bar and Que in Los Angeles. In 2008, Kevin opened Bludso’s BBQ as a small takeout stand in Compton. Now people in cities across the world can try Bludso’s barbeque.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
KTLA.com

The world’s first NFT-inspired restaurant opens in Long Beach

Witness the Bored Apes come to life with the world’s first “phygital” restaurant. By utilizing the intellectual property obtained when purchasing an NFT, the owner Andy Nguyen set out to prove that NFTs are much more than a JPEG. Nguyen purchased the popular Bored Ape character (#6184) alongside three Mutant Ape characters for roughly $300,000 collectively, and rather than just being a part of the now-exclusive community, he started a brand and a business where crypto bros, foodies and NFT skeptics can congregate under one roof and enjoy delicious burgers.
LONG BEACH, CA
Architectural Digest

The Pasadena Showcase House of Design Is Now Open—Take a Look Inside

After a digital-only iteration in 2020 followed by a garden party fundraiser held in lieu of a showhouse last year, the Pasadena Showcase House of Design is once again welcoming in-person visitors this season. “We’re so excited to be open again, and the public is ready to get back,” says Marti Farley, president of the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts, the sponsoring and volunteer-run organization.
PASADENA, CA
Travel Bugs World

Have you been to the highest-ranked bakeries in Los Angeles? Here's why you should visit them

This week, indulge yourself with something savory or sweet at one of the highest-ranked bakeries in Los Angeles, according to TripAdvisor. These bakeries have been awarded 4.5 stars (out of 5) on the TripAdvisor review website. According to reviewers, they are the Top 3 bakeries in Los Angeles. Therefore, we've put this list together for you and found out what diners love about these bakeries and why you should visit them.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy