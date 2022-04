Take the kids on a wild adventure when the drive-thru safari opens for the third season in Central New York. Cars can begin driving through the Wild Drive-Thru Safari in Chittenango, New York on Saturday, April 30. Meet and feed the newest additions to the park. "We have made lots of changes this year and can’t wait for you to see them," said park owner Jeff Taylor.

CHITTENANGO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO