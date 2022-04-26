ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile woman accused of not paying bill, hits employee with car

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after she allegedly ran over a restaurant employee after skipping out on her bill.

Sharda Winston, 31, was arrested after officers were called Bamboo Steakhouse at Cody Road for a robbery.

Georgia drug distributor sentenced in south Georgia drug-trafficking operation

Officers determined that Winston and her children ate at the Steakhouse, but only paid for half of their meal. When they tried to leave, an employee “walked outside to film” Winston leaving, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Winston then hit the man with her car before leaving. The man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the release. Winston was later found at her home in Mobile and arrested.

