The NFL Draft is three days away, and the Minnesota Vikings have eight picks inside the event. And the path to those picks is not straightforward, thanks to Rick Spielman’s wheeling and dealing in recent years. Spielman was fired on January 10th, paving the way for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to take over as general manager, who later hired Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams as head coach.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO