It was 10 a.m. on a Saturday. After a health scare and close bout with COVID-19, my husband and I found ourselves staying with family in Fort Worth — around four hours from our home in Houston. Texas Monthly’s anticipated barbecue list had just come out, and at the top of the list was Goldee’s Bar-B-Q, a relatively new spot opened by five 20-somethings just up the road. What better way to cement our newfound freedom than to enjoy some top-notch barbecue while we were there?

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO