Oklahoma robotics teams bring home awards from Texas

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
FIRST Robotics Competition RoboComets from Tulsa won FIRST Tech Challenge’s Ultimate Support Award in Houston. (Bishop Kelley High School)

HOUSTON, Texas — Three Oklahoma student robotics teams earned honors in a national robotics competition on Saturday.

Nearly 800 student robotics teams from 43 countries competed in FIRST competition events in Houston, Texas.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a robotics community that provides in-school and after-school robotics team programs for students in preschool through 12th grade.

RoboComets from Tulsa, associated with Bishop Kelley High School, won FIRST Tech Challenge’s Judges Award, the Ultimate Support Award.

The Midnight Ostrich Runners from Broken Arrow won the FIRST Robotics Competition’s Highest Rookie Seed and Rookie All-Star Award. They were also the regional champions at a FIRST robotics contest at Expo Square earlier this month.

The Midnight Ostrich Runners robotics team (The Midnight Ostrich Runners FRC Team)

Sprockets from Shawnee, associated with Gordon Cooper Technology Center, won the FIRST Robotics Competition’s Engineering Inspiration Award.

Sprockets robotics team (Sprockets FRC Team)

“I have met so many great students, volunteers, mentors, alumni, and sponsors who truly embody the FIRST mission and Core Values: People who strive to be gracious professionals who innovate, compete and collaborate with equal energy,” said Chris Moore, chief executive officer of FIRST. “People who share our common passion for science and technology as a force for good with the world. The rewards of your efforts don’t stop at this event.”

