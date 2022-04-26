ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

MPD: Man admitted to sexually abusing a minor

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department has arrested a man after they say he admitted to sexually abusing a juvenile.

MPD says that on or about late December of 2021 and in January 2022, Edward K. Legrand, 25, of Madisonville, subjected a juvenile to touching of the genital area. Police say that come February 2022, Legrand subjected a minor to deviate sexual intercourse as well as used his cell phone to contact a juvenile to have sexual conversation and to get explicit photographs. MPD says that Legrand admitted to these actions during an interview.

Police say that Legrand is charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Sodomy 3rd Degree, and Use of Electronic Device to Procure Minor.

