'Teen Mom 2': Devoin Austin Steps up as Briana Dejesus Confronts Stella's Father in Exclusive Sneak Peek

By Allison Schonter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is feeling extra appreciative for Devoin Austin amid Luis Hernandez's absence in daughter Stella's life. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Austin steps in to enjoy a day of fun with daughter Nova, 10, and Stella, 4,...

