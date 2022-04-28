ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Suspect In Brutal Slaying Of NY Mom Obsessively Watched Crime Clips, Report Says

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnyYw_0fKdSMEb00

The illegal immigrant handyman who allegedly slashed the throat of a New York mother of two and then stabbed her 55 times was obsessed with sex and crime videos on YouTube.

David Bonola killed Orsolya Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens sometime after midnight on Saturday, April 16 in her Tudor-style home over the end of their sexual relationship that was on and off again for some two years, NYPD officials said.

The channel, under the name David Bonola , has shared thousands of videos including more than 700 local news reports of violent crimes, the New York Post reported.

A scroll through the channel shows videos that include shootings, rapes, and murders, as well as sexual material.

Hundreds of videos also focus on sex and dating and how to pick up women including more graphic sex tips, including “3 Ways To Please A Girl In Bed (Dirty Moves To Try)."

After his arrest, it came to light that Bonola often tried to pick up women in the area and at coffee shops and bars.

Gaal had hired Bonola to be a handyman in her Forest Hills home. Police say the duo had an on-off affair for two years before he allegedly murdered her with a kitchen knife from the home.

One clue police found in the home following the murder was a post-it note on the refrigerator saying "hire a new handyman."

After the murder Bonola, age 44, was caught on video around 6 a.m. near his South Richmond Hill apartment with what appears to be a white bandage wrapped around his left hand after police say he went to a medical clinic and then a hospital for treatment of wounds sustained during the brutal stabbing.

He was captured after two eagle-eyed NYPD officers spotted him walking on the street.

During questioning by detectives, police said Bonola made "incriminating" statements about the crime which led to his arrest.

Bonola was charged with murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials told the Post , that Bonola, a Mexican national was here illegally, having entered the US from Mexico about 21 years ago.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Bergen Ex-Con Admits Brutally Beating GF’s Dogs To Death

An ex-con from Bergen County admitted brutally killing two of his girlfriend’s dogs at her home in upstate New York, authorities announced. Matthew Savinovich, 28, of Norwood “systematically and brutally killed” his now-former flame's Chihuahuas by “slamming them against a wall” in her Lake Peekskill, NY home, Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy said Thursday, April 28.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Forest Hills, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The New York Post
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Jealous handyman lover allegedly said he killed Orsolya Gaal after finding her texts to another man

The jealous handyman accused of murdering his on-off lover Orsolya Gaal has said he killed her after discovering she had been texting another man, according to a police source.An unnamed senior NYPD supervisor told The Daily Beast that David Bonola said he had been having an affair with the married mother-of-two on and off for the past two years.Mr Bonola, 44, claimed he had seen text messages between Ms Gaal and another man and so he went to her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning to confront her when she returned home from an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

New surveillance footage shows female Good Samaritan, 36, trying to stop attacker from stealing another woman's cellphone before she is stabbed in the leg at Manhattan subway station

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop a thief from stealing another woman's cellphone was stabbed in the leg. The video, released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday, shows a 36-year-old female walking down the platform at the 34th Street Herald Square station on Monday shortly after 6pm, when a man with a lime green and black jacket could be seen kneeling down in an apparent attempt to pick something up from the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
260K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy