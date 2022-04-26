ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Media freedom is ‘in danger’, survey in four Eastern European countries finds

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOkE9_0fKdSHoy00
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán delivers a speech to his supporters during the final electoral rally of his Fidesz party in Székesfehérvár, Hungary.

More than half of people in four former communist central European counties fear media freedom is in danger, with significant majorities wanting government or EU measures to protect it, according to a survey.

The findings, from respondents in Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, are revealed in what is purportedly the biggest opinion study on the issue conducted in the “Visegrád countries”. They will form part of the consultation process for a press freedom bill under preparation by the European Commission.

The bill, spearheaded by the commission’s vice-president for values and transparency, Věra Jourová, is being designed to safeguard media pluralism and independence amid rising concerns about ownership and potential government interference.

In what organisers hope will provide a spur to action, 52% voiced concern about media freedom – with the highest figure, 63%, recorded in Poland, whose rightwing nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) government stands accused of aggressively targeting independent media with expensive lawsuits while meddling in public broadcasting.

Seventy-one per cent throughout the four countries backed government safeguarding legislation while 59% supported granting the EU more powers to protect media liberties.

Misha Glenny, a British broadcaster and chair of the Committee for Editorial Independence – which commissioned the study along with the Czech committee of the International Press Institute – warned the EU against overlooking Poland’s transgressions as a reward for its role in enacting western policy in Russia’s war against Ukraine, particularly when compared with Hungary, which has refused to send weapons or cut energy supplies from Russia.

“What you’ve seen since Ukraine is that the European Commission and some European Union governments have decided that they are targeting [prime minister Viktor] Orbán and Hungary because of their recalcitrant position and they are giving Poland a free pass on some of the rule of law issues,” he said.

The study of 4,069 people was conducted over a 16-day period in February, before Russia’s invasion.

Hungary, where Orban’s far-right Fidesz government this month won a fourth consecutive term, revealed the highest number of respondents – 47% – who think their country’s media is not free. Only 30% assessed it as free, compared with 47% in the Czech Republic, where support for media independence is highest.

Orban’s government has come under scrutiny over opaque ownership acquisitions that have seen about 500 separate media outlets placed under an umbrella foundation, Kesma, and interference in public broadcasting that critics say has reduced television and radio stations to propaganda channels, often voicing pro-Russian war narratives.

Support for media freedom among Fidesz backers is significantly lower than among other groups, said Václav Štětka, a media specialist at Loughborough university.

“Fidesz voters are a completely different tribe,” he said. “Thirty per cent of them support media owners being in charge of content. That figure isn’t replicated anywhere else.”

Veronika Munk, the director of content at Telex, an independent Hungarian news site established after a pro-government businessman took over the outlet where she previously worked, said the decline of media freedom in Hungary served as a warning to others.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am

“Hungary shows how quickly things can change,” she said. “In the Reporters Without Borders index for 2006, Hungary was 10th out of about 160 countries. We are now 92nd.”

Asked if she feared things deteriorating further, she said: “That possibility is always there. Our website is funded by readers’ donations. One of my concerns is if the government decides to cut this economic link, which they could with a new law because they have two-thirds of the seats in parliament.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern European#Communist#Central European#Eu#The European Commission#Justice#British#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Independent

Vladimir Putin’s health under fresh scrutiny as video shows him ‘shaking uncontrollably’

A resurfaced video showning Vladimir Putin shaking uncontrollably has sparking fresh concerns about the Russian president’s health. The footage shows him seemingly suffering hand and leg tremors as he welcomed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to a meeting in mid-February, just days before he launched his invasion of Ukraine. Mr Putin is seen holding one hand to his chest while the other is in a fist, sparking speculation online that he may have Parkinson’s disease.As his hand begins to tremor uncontrollably, Mr Putin pulls it close to his chest, in an apparent attempt to stop the shaking. However, as...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

252K+
Followers
66K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy