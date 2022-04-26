'I thought I'd never get it done!' Danniella Westbrook reveals she's having facial reconstructive surgery on the NHS 'to survive' after plastic surgeons quoted her £500,000

Danniella Westbrook has revealed that she is finally getting facial reconstructive surgery on the NHS after private plastic surgeons said it would cost £500,000.

The former EastEnders actress, 48, needs five operations to correct her 'collapsing' face due to a previous cocaine addiction and osteoporosis.

But the star insists that she needs the surgery to 'survive' and that it isn't for 'vanity' but purely for health reasons after her septum collapsed from excessive drug use in 2002.

She told The Sun: 'I've spent the last seven years trying to get somebody to do it, but they said no in case it failed and they got struck off.

'Plastic surgeons wanted £500,000 to change my face, so I thought I was never going to get it done. It was only because I went into intensive care before Christmas.

'I couldn't breathe because I had a cold. There was a build up of fluid and after I fell asleep I couldn't wake up properly and ended up in ICU.

'I was sent over to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool and it's only because I was put in front of the right doctors, or else I'd still be waiting now to find someone. 'They're doing it for me under the NHS now.'

Earlier this month, Danniella stepped out with a bandage over her nose, leaving fans convinced that she had already had her nose surgery.

But the dressings came after she had skin removed for biopsies to determine whether she is fit for the upcoming procedures.

The star recently revealed her plans to have a rib inserted into her face after years of drug abuse caused her nose to collapse.

She previously underwent a rib insertion procedure in 2018, after osteoporosis rotted away her cheekbones and gums and, after spending the last year getting lip filler and Botox, in addition to surgery on her face, she is hoping to get back to her best.

The actress' battle with drugs has been well-publicised, and she famously had her nose reconstructed after her septum collapsed from excessive cocaine use in 2002.

At the height of her use it was reported she would take up to five grams of cocaine a day, blowing close to £250,000 on the drug.

The star has since embarked on multiple rehab stints in order to battle her demons - and revealed she was finally clean in June last year, after attending a clinic in Mijas, Spain.

Danniella first appeared in EastEnders in 1990 at the age of 16 and acted on the soap for three years.

She returned in 1996 but her time was cut short when her off-screen behaviour got her sacked.

She returned again shortly after, but was axed again in 2000 after further disruptive behaviour, admitting she blew £100k on cocaine at the time.

The part was recast between 2002 and 2005, and played by Kim Medcalf, but Danniella returned to the role once more in 2009 until 2010.

She was back once more in 2016 for the storyline surrounding on-screen mother Peggy Mitchell's death, which is to date her final appearance.