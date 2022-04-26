Device that sent bomb squad to SI bus depot was likely science project: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A suspicious package that led to a bomb squad response at a Staten Island MTA bus depot on Monday night appears to be a science project, police said Tuesday.

ESU and the bomb squad responded to the Yukon Depot at Yukon Avenue and Forest Hill Road in New Springville after the suspicious object was discovered by a cleaner around 11:15 p.m.

The cleaner went on the bus and noticed a “small canister” inside, police said. The canister reportedly contained an unknown clear liquid and also had wires coming out of it and a digital clock attached to it.

An investigation revealed the contraption was likely a science project that had been left on the bus, according to police.

Video shows members of the FDNY and NYPD outside the depot before the all-clear was given early Tuesday.