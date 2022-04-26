ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

3 arrested after infant kidnapped from California home

By John Ferrannini, Nexstar Media Wire, Phil Mayer
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJX9G_0fKdS8xg00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) – Three suspects were in custody Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby the previous day, the San Jose Police Department said.

3-month old Brandon Cuellar, who police referred to as “Baby Brandon,” was found alive shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The infant was being taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said in a tweet.

Further details are scheduled to be announced at a press conference later Tuesday.

Kidnapped San Jose baby found

The department had been searching for the 3-month-old since Monday, as well as the kidnapper who entered a residence in San Jose and left with the infant.

Early Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol released a description of a vehicle possibly used by the suspect. The CHP then took down the tweet, which had described the vehicle as a 2011 Silver Nissan Quest.

A police officer confirmed to KRON that a car was being towed Tuesday morning in connection with the case.

What we know

SJPD Sergeant Christian Camarillo said the child’s grandmother was watching him at the time of the kidnapping, and the boy’s mother was at work. Cuellar’s grandmother was downstairs unloading groceries when the kidnapper walked in and took the baby.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male who was wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with white trim, a gray baseball hat and a black face mask. Police did not believe he was homeless, based on his appearance. The suspect also brought his own baby carrier, which was black with a white blanket. Cuellar’s family did not recognize the man.

Baby Brandon was wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with dinosaurs at the time of the kidnapping.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s085u_0fKdS8xg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJQaE_0fKdS8xg00
Images shared by the San Jose Police Department show Brandon Cuellar and his kidnapper.

Camarillo also said the baby’s father is incarcerated and “out of the picture.”

Unsolved: Case of San Jose teen found dead in ditch still baffles police

In an earlier news conference Tuesday, Camarillo said officers had been working to find the baby throughout the night, saying it was their “No. 1 goal.”

“We have not gone home. We are still on this. We are going into hour 20,” Camarillo said. “Time is of the essence.”

Camarillo also said a person of interest was with the grandmother Monday when the kidnapping happened, and there were inconsistencies in her story. He added that the inconsistencies, which concerned the sex of the person of interest and that of the stated suspect, would be explained in due time.

“There are a lot of details that are still to come,” he said. “We do believe this was planned. It wasn’t a random act. He showed up with a baby carrier, took the baby, and then left.”

Camarillo added, “There’s a lot of i’s that need to be dotted and t’s that need to be crossed.”

Video shows arrest in San Jose kidnapping case

The FBI confirmed to KRON that it assisted the SJPD in finding the child.

How to submit a tip

Police said a cash reward will be offered for information on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call SJPD detectives at (408) 277-4166. Additional police hotline numbers are listed below:

  • 408-537-1142
  • 408-537-1916
  • 408-537-1282
  • 408-537-1522
  • 408-537-9066
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

3 Teens arrested in city’s latest murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three teens have been arrested in connection with the city’s latest murder, where 15-year-old Kevin Gonzales was killed last Friday. RELATED STORY: Teen stabbing victim was involved in 2018 viral video with EPPD officer According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of dragging wife from car

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his wife late last month. Jose Felix Portillo, 34, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on March 31, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 4300 […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Fbi#Violent Crime#Nissan#Sjpd#Hispanic
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO makes arrest in weekend murder

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he murdered a man Sunday night. Craig Vaughn Bowers, 35, has been charged with Murder, his bond has been set at $250,000.  Around 10:24 on April 24, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a traffic accident at the […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
KTSM

EPPD arrests man after shots fired at bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy