Three things to know about Social Security spousal benefits – are you missing out on up to $1,673 a month?

By Aurielle Weiss
 2 days ago
NEARLY 97% of Americans are either collecting Security benefits or will be receiving them.

Spousal benefits are given to those who are 62 or older and can start collecting spousal benefits once the worker files for their retirement.

These Social Security payments are based on your partner's earnings record.

Many retirees and their spouses depend on these Social Security benefits and have been paying into the system for years.

When it's your time to claim, it's important to make sure you are receiving your full amount.

Your amount may vary depending on when you begin collecting benefits, so as you start planning for your retirement, keep the following in mind.

1. Couples can both collect

If you and your spouse are looking to retire at the same time, you can both collect your full amounts.

However, your spouse's earnings may affect the overall amount you get from Social Security.

The spousal benefit can be up to half of the worker's primary insurance amount, depending on your partner's age at retirement.

For example, if your spouse is entitled to the current 2022 maximum of $3,345 per month at their full retirement age (FRA), you could collect $1,672.50 per month in spousal benefits.

If your spouse begins receiving benefits before FRA, the spouse will typically receive a reduced benefit.

Under Social Security’s deemed filing rule, those who are married must file for a spousal benefit at the same time as they file for their retirement benefits.

When you claim one, you're deemed to be claiming the other.

Social Security will then pay you the larger of the two amounts.

If the spousal benefit is larger than your retirement benefit, you'll end up receiving the amount of the spousal benefit.

The average retirement benefit is $1,657 per month in 2022.

Make sure to use their online tools so that you can properly align your benefits with your financial goals.

To apply, fill out this application.

2. Spousal benefits can't be boosted

In order to start collecting, you or your spouse must accrue enough work credits - 40.

Although, if you don't have credits but are you are married to someone who does, you may be able to collect.

A common mistake that many make is choosing to delay your Social Security filing if you're only collecting a spousal benefit.

Even though delaying your Social Security can be beneficial to the worker's benefits, spousal benefits cannot grow.

So once you reach FRA, it would be helpful for your spouse to start collecting immediately.

3. Who can claim spousal benefits

You can receive these benefits if you are married, divorced or widowed depending on if your spouse was eligible.

Those who are married and apply for spousal benefits must have been married for at least one year.

For widows, you may be able to receive the full amount of your late spouse’s benefits as opposed to the spousal benefit if theirs is higher.

Although, you will not be eligible to receive your late spouse’s benefit if you remarry.

For those divorced, you may be entitled to your ex-spouses benefits based on your earnings.

The requirements for claiming are based on your ex-spouse’s work record.

Additionally, the following must be true:

  • You must have been married at least 10 years
  • You must have been divorced from the spouse for at least two consecutive years
  • You are unmarried
  • Your ex-spouse must be entitled to Social Security retirement or disability benefits
  • The benefit you would receive from your work record would be less than this spousal benefit

You can apply for spousal benefits online if you're within three months of age 62 or older.

Other options include calling the toll-free service at 1-800-772-1213 or visiting your local Social Security office.

The Sun explains the Social Security schedule and how to get your checks worth $1,657.

Plus, three ways you may miss out on Social Security income worth $48,000.

How much you’ll get in food stamps once emergency SNAP benefits end

IF the Biden Administration does not extend the public health emergency declaration beyond April 15, emergency benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end. SNAP currently provides over 41.5million people with benefits all across the country by giving families a pre-loaded electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card allowing them...
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Stimulus check update – Americans told ‘double check’ their bank accounts as 645,000 are still to receive $1,400 cash

TAXPAYERS are being urged to double-check their bank accounts as more than 600,000 Americans are still to receive $1,400 stimulus payments. Around 175million third-round checks have already been issued but an estimated 644,705 people could be eligible for the payments, according to Tax Inspector General for Tax Administration report. It...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

Four things landlords cannot do

Landlords do have a certain level of control. However, they do have some restrictions. The pandemic led to many Americans to suffer financially, including renters. Many renters are still struggling, but unfortunately the Supreme Court lifted eviction protection during the summer. Additional details can be found here. Most states also...
HOUSE RENT
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are still giving payments in 2022?

As inflation continues across the U.S., many Americans are still struggling after stimulus payments ended in 2021. While federal checks are no longer happening, some are collecting the last of them through their tax return. In some states, residents may see stimulus checks from the state government. Who will see...
BUSINESS
