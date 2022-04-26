ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maddie & Tae reveal rescheduled dates for 'All Song No Static' tour

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

Country Duo Maddie & Tae have announced plans to embark on their recently re-scheduled All Song No Static Tour. Originally scheduled for early 2022, the trek was postponed after member, Taylor Kerr , was placed on bedrest early in her pregnancy.

After going into premature labor and welcoming her daughter, Leighton Grace in mid-January, Kerr and duo-mate, Maddie Font are ready to hit the road after the unexpected delay.

“We have been waiting so long to say this…. we’re going on tour!” The duo posted on social media.

They will be joined by special, CMT Next Women of Country guests Abbey Cone and Sacha . Tickets are on sale now .

Maddie & Tae's CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static 2022 Dates:
Sept 15 Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre
Sept 16 Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Sept 17 Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Sept 21 Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
Sept 22 New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre
Sept 23 Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
Sept 24 Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Sept 28 San Diego, Calif. @ Moonshine Beach
Sept 29 West Hollywood, Calif. @ The Roxy
Sept 30 San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo Rio
Oct 1 Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Oct 5 Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 6 Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Oct 7 Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall
Oct 13 Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater
Oct 14 Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone
Oct 15 Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation at The Intersection

