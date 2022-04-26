Maddie & Tae reveal rescheduled dates for 'All Song No Static' tour

Country Duo Maddie & Tae have announced plans to embark on their recently re-scheduled All Song No Static Tour. Originally scheduled for early 2022, the trek was postponed after member, Taylor Kerr , was placed on bedrest early in her pregnancy.

Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy and check out Katie Neal's Leading Ladies Radio

After going into premature labor and welcoming her daughter, Leighton Grace in mid-January, Kerr and duo-mate, Maddie Font are ready to hit the road after the unexpected delay.

“We have been waiting so long to say this…. we’re going on tour!” The duo posted on social media.

They will be joined by special, CMT Next Women of Country guests Abbey Cone and Sacha . Tickets are on sale now .

Maddie & Tae's CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static 2022 Dates:

Sept 15 Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

Sept 16 Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept 17 Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept 21 Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Sept 22 New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre

Sept 23 Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Sept 24 Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sept 28 San Diego, Calif. @ Moonshine Beach

Sept 29 West Hollywood, Calif. @ The Roxy

Sept 30 San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo Rio

Oct 1 Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Oct 5 Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 6 Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Oct 7 Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Oct 13 Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater

Oct 14 Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Oct 15 Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation at The Intersection

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram