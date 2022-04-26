ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Ben Simmons couldn't be bothered to show up for Game 4

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1JTq_0fKdS1mb00

Ben Simmons was nowhere to be found Monday night, recusing himself from the Nets’ Game 4 loss to Boston. As reported by Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated , the embattled 25-year-old wasn’t even in the building, absent from Barclays Center as the Nets watched their season come to an end, bowing out to the Celtics in four games.

The three-time All-Star had previously joined his Brooklyn teammates on the bench for Games 1-3, garnering attention with his bold outfit choices. Simmons had been on track to return for Game 4, but, in a surprising turn of events, decided he wasn’t ready after encountering a setback to his injured back. Coming off a 10-month NBA hiatus, it’s doubtful Simmons would have played more than a handful of minutes, though his decision not to attend Game 4, even as a spectator, makes for some questionable optics.

The perception, at least among media members like Stephen A. Smith and Reggie Miller, is that Simmons, upon the Nets going down 3-0 in their first-round series with Boston, saw the writing on the wall and, with little chance of Brooklyn mounting a historic comeback, decided to pack it in, giving up on a season that, for him, never began. There’s probably more to it than that—we know Simmons has struggled with mental health issues in the past, short-circuiting before our eyes in last year’s playoff loss to Atlanta. However, at the same time, it’s hard not to get frustrated at a player squandering a year of his athletic prime, holding two franchises hostage while showing little sense of urgency, prioritizing clothes and video games (fans noticed he’s been playing an unconscionable amount of COD ) over what was once a promising NBA career.

Throughout the season, the biggest criticism of the Nets was their defense, yielding over 112 points per game. Simmons would have been a huge help in that regard, though obviously it wasn’t meant to be. Even with two of the league’s top scorers and a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Simmons, it’s hard to feel confident about Brooklyn’s trajectory in a loaded Eastern Conference with title contenders in Boston, Miami, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

Before the series started, Kendrick Perkins of ESPN suggested the Nets should shut down Simmons for the season , believing rumors of his return had become a distraction. The Simmons drama isn’t why Brooklyn lost—the Celtics were a better, more complete team (Ime Udoka ran circles around Steve Nash, whose adjustments proved too little too late). But it couldn’t have helped.

LISTEN NOW on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Joel Embiid Makes His Opinion On James Harden Very Clear

Through the first five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against Toronto, James Harden has taken on a secondary scoring role, averaging 18.4 points on 13.4 shots per outing. It sounds like Joel Embiid wants that to change moving forward. In his press conference this morning, Embiid was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Boston, MA
City
Atlanta, NY
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Philadelphia, NY
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Steve Nash
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Illustrated#Barclays Center#Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Denies The Rumors That LeBron James Is The GM Of The Lakers: "I Don’t Even Think LeBron Does That. He Might Have Input Or Know Some Information. But Him Saying 'This Is Who You Should Get', I Don't Think It Works Like That."

Kevin Durant has an entire season's worth of introspection to do until October this season after his Brooklyn Nets' campaign ended with a whimper in a first-round sweep loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets faced heaps of drama all season long, be it from the vaccination status of Kyrie Irving or the trade for Ben Simmons that saw James Harden head to Philadelphia.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
GolfWRX

Tony Romo loses tournament after suffering 18th hole nightmare

Sizeable crowds returned to Irving, Texas, for the first time since the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, with a celebrity sudden death play-off on Sunday. In the ClubCorp Classic Celebrity Division, which also saw 10-time major winner, Annika Sorenstam, finish in third place, hometown favourite Tony Romo took a three point lead over close friend and golfing rival, Mardy Fish, as they went into the last day.
IRVING, TX
ClutchPoints

The real reason Ben Simmons wasn’t on Nets bench in Game 4 vs. Celtics

When the Brooklyn Nets took the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday, there was a key figure missing on their bench: Ben Simmons. After his interesting wardrobe choice in Game 3 that really stood out from the Nets’ bench, Simmons was largely expected to be seen again as the series returned to Boston. Interestingly, however, he was nowhere in sight throughout the contest.
NBA
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy