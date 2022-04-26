Ben Simmons couldn't be bothered to show up for Game 4

Ben Simmons was nowhere to be found Monday night, recusing himself from the Nets’ Game 4 loss to Boston. As reported by Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated , the embattled 25-year-old wasn’t even in the building, absent from Barclays Center as the Nets watched their season come to an end, bowing out to the Celtics in four games.

The three-time All-Star had previously joined his Brooklyn teammates on the bench for Games 1-3, garnering attention with his bold outfit choices. Simmons had been on track to return for Game 4, but, in a surprising turn of events, decided he wasn’t ready after encountering a setback to his injured back. Coming off a 10-month NBA hiatus, it’s doubtful Simmons would have played more than a handful of minutes, though his decision not to attend Game 4, even as a spectator, makes for some questionable optics.

The perception, at least among media members like Stephen A. Smith and Reggie Miller, is that Simmons, upon the Nets going down 3-0 in their first-round series with Boston, saw the writing on the wall and, with little chance of Brooklyn mounting a historic comeback, decided to pack it in, giving up on a season that, for him, never began. There’s probably more to it than that—we know Simmons has struggled with mental health issues in the past, short-circuiting before our eyes in last year’s playoff loss to Atlanta. However, at the same time, it’s hard not to get frustrated at a player squandering a year of his athletic prime, holding two franchises hostage while showing little sense of urgency, prioritizing clothes and video games (fans noticed he’s been playing an unconscionable amount of COD ) over what was once a promising NBA career.

Throughout the season, the biggest criticism of the Nets was their defense, yielding over 112 points per game. Simmons would have been a huge help in that regard, though obviously it wasn’t meant to be. Even with two of the league’s top scorers and a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Simmons, it’s hard to feel confident about Brooklyn’s trajectory in a loaded Eastern Conference with title contenders in Boston, Miami, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

Before the series started, Kendrick Perkins of ESPN suggested the Nets should shut down Simmons for the season , believing rumors of his return had become a distraction. The Simmons drama isn’t why Brooklyn lost—the Celtics were a better, more complete team (Ime Udoka ran circles around Steve Nash, whose adjustments proved too little too late). But it couldn’t have helped.

