Man, 38, stabbed during fight outside Queens lounge: police

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Police launched an investigation after a man was stabbed during a fight outside of a Queens lounge early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

At around 4:15 a.m., officials were called to the vicinity of 80th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Ozone Park after a large fight broke out between a group of men, authorities said.

A 38-year-old man, who was one of the people involved in the fight, was stabbed in the leg, the NYPD said.

He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.

Police are investigating the events that led up to the brawl.

