Newark Vet Charged With Animal Cruelty After 2 Dogs Die In His Care, Prosecutor Says

Ehren Seth Yablon Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A veterinarian in Newark has been charged with animal cruelty after two dogs died in his care, authorities said.

Ehren Seth Yablon, who owns the Newark Veterinary Hospital on Wilson Avenue, told one dog owner that her pet died during surgery but surgery was never performed, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

In another instance, a puppy that tested positive for parvo, a highly-infectious disease, Yablon, 44, of Hillside, placed in the same kennel with its two siblings, where the animal died, Stephens said.

Yablon proceeded to charge that dog's owner with services that were never rendered, and refused to release the puppies until the funds were paid, Stephens said.

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs have filed a Temporary Suspension Application to temporarily suspend Yablon's license to practice, pending the resolution of the verified complaint. The matter is currently scheduled to be heard by the Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners at their next meeting.

On June 28, 2021, a dog owner brought her English Bulldog, Princess, to Yablon for an examination because the dog had a bloody discharge, Stephens said. Yablon performed bloodwork, administered medicine, and told the dog owner that Princess needed surgery, according to authorities.

When the dog owner returned the next day, Yablon said the dog died during surgery, but necropsy done by another veterinarian showed no surgery was ever performed, Stephens said.

Yablon is also accused of neglecting to properly care for three husky puppies after their owner brought them in for treatment of canine parvovirus, Stephens said.

Despite the diagnosis, the three puppies were caged together in Yablon's office, authorities said. One died in the same kennel with the two siblings, according to the prosecutor.

Yablon then charged the dog owner for services that were never rendered and refused to release the puppies until he was paid, Stephens said.

has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and other charges related to the mistreatment of dogs under his care, and released pending a first court appearance on May 17. The case is being handled by Assistant Prosecutor Romil Devang Amin.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.