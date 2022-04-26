ST. LOUIS – New reports of severe hepatitis now include children in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health issued an alert Monday . They said three children developed hepatitis, inflammation of the liver.

Two are from suburban Chicago, and one is from western Illinois. One child needed a liver transplant, and all are younger than 10.

Our sister station, CBS17 in Durham, NC , reported on two children diagnosed in March. The World Health Organization reported 169 cases in 12 countries, including the United States. This all started with nine children in Alabama first reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from October 2021 through February 2022.

Researchers from the CDC and WHO are looking at several possible causes. Some children tested positive for adenovirus, some had the virus that causes COVID-19, and some had both infections. The CDC recommended parents look for symptoms including nausea, vomiting, fever, fatigue, discolored skin, and dark urine. The agency is tracking cases through health providers. So parents should call their pediatrician if their child has these signs. Learn more here .

