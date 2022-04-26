ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Reports of severe hepatitis now include children in Illinois

By Kim Hudson
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWwSJ_0fKdRyIe00

ST. LOUIS – New reports of severe hepatitis now include children in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health issued an alert Monday . They said three children developed hepatitis, inflammation of the liver.

Two are from suburban Chicago, and one is from western Illinois. One child needed a liver transplant, and all are younger than 10.

Our sister station, CBS17 in Durham, NC , reported on two children diagnosed in March. The World Health Organization reported 169 cases in 12 countries, including the United States. This all started with nine children in Alabama first reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from October 2021 through February 2022.

Researchers from the CDC and WHO are looking at several possible causes. Some children tested positive for adenovirus, some had the virus that causes COVID-19, and some had both infections. The CDC recommended parents look for symptoms including nausea, vomiting, fever, fatigue, discolored skin, and dark urine. The agency is tracking cases through health providers. So parents should call their pediatrician if their child has these signs. Learn more here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 9

Rocking R
2d ago

it seems weird now that half of America has received they shot all of a sudden you got unknown in rare diseases popping up wonder where they could all come from all of a sudden

Reply(2)
10
Bobbie
2d ago

Pay attention! They are going to try to push another vaccine...on young children...🧐

Reply
8
Related
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Alabama State
Local
Missouri Health
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Cdc#Western Illinois#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
The Independent

Number of cases of hepatitis in children being investigated rises to 108

The number of cases of hepatitis among children under the age of 10 being investigated has risen to 108, health officials have confirmed.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency were continuing to investigate the rise in cases of sudden onset hepatitis, liver inflammation, in children since January.It said on Thursday a further 34 cases had been identified, bringing the total across the UK to 108, with eight children having received a liver transplant.Of the total confirmed cases, 79 are in England, 14 in Scotland and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. warns doctors to look for hepatitis in children as probe widens

CHICAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of pediatric hepatitis, possibly linked with a cold virus, as part of a wider probe into unexplained cases of severe liver inflammation in young children. The warning...
KIDS
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Hepatitis outbreak in Alabama children: CDC sends out nationwide alert

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a national health alert after a cluster of children in Alabama were diagnosed with hepatitis and adenovirus. The CDC is currently working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to investigate nine cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children ages 1-6. All the children were previously healthy.
ALABAMA STATE
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy