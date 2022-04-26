ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, NY

Cause Of Death Determined After Man Crashes Down Embankment Into River In Region

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43m5Bx_0fKdRxPv00

A man whose car drove off an embankment and landed upside down in a local river died from drowning, New York State Police said.

Edward Mastrangelo, age 66, of Queensbury, was driving in Saratoga County on Old Corinth Road in Hadley Sunday, April 24, when he crashed into the Sacandaga River, police said.

  • Earlier report: Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes Down Embankment Into River In Hadley

Responding troopers found the vehicle submerged in water.

Divers from the Corinth Fire Department were able to free the man, but he was later pronounced dead at Glen Falls Hospital.

In a statement issued Monday, April 25, police said an autopsy conducted at Glens Falls Hospital found that Mastrangelo died from asphyxia due to drowning.

Police said he was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

