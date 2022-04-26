Tulip City United announces inaugural roster full of local players

Holland’s Tulip City United Soccer Club has finalized its 24-player roster. The team is made up of talented local players and experienced college players.

Club Director Matt Davis said, “The team has is a talented group of players from West Michigan. We hope to challenge for a league championship in our first year”.

The team includes former West Ottawa players such as Marxus Lugo, Jose Pedraza, and goalie Saul Gomez. The team also lists Fennville’s Christian Mendoza-Huynh and Zeeland’s Ethan DeWitt. Holland’s Brett Timmer, Isaiah Arredondo, Grant Hofland, and Charlie Wick also made the squad.

Former Cornerstone keeper and current Zeeland East assistant soccer coach Andrew Marsh and former Hope College defender and current Holland Public Schools physical education teacher Connor Fowler will provide experience and leadership.

Six different colleges are represented on the team including five players from Division 1 Western Michigan University and five players from Hope College. The team includes Western Michigan University striker Jordan Walker who led the Midwest Premier League’s Western Conference in scoring last year and won the Golden Boot with 15 goals.

“It is an impressive group of players,” said Tulip City United coach Greg Ceithaml. “We look forward to working on our team chemistry and preparing for our first match.”

Tulip City United plays the first of its eight home games of the season on Saturday, March 7 at the Holland High soccer field at 6:00 pm in a friendly match with non-conference Muskegon FC.

