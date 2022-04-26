ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Tulip City United announces inaugural roster full of local players

By Staff Report
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49N4hh_0fKdRulk00

Holland’s Tulip City United Soccer Club has finalized its 24-player roster. The team is made up of talented local players and experienced college players.

Club Director Matt Davis said, “The team has is a talented group of players from West Michigan. We hope to challenge for a league championship in our first year”.

The team includes former West Ottawa players such as Marxus Lugo, Jose Pedraza, and goalie Saul Gomez. The team also lists Fennville’s Christian Mendoza-Huynh and Zeeland’s Ethan DeWitt. Holland’s Brett Timmer, Isaiah Arredondo, Grant Hofland, and Charlie Wick also made the squad.

Former Cornerstone keeper and current Zeeland East assistant soccer coach Andrew Marsh and former Hope College defender and current Holland Public Schools physical education teacher Connor Fowler will provide experience and leadership.

Six different colleges are represented on the team including five players from Division 1 Western Michigan University and five players from Hope College. The team includes Western Michigan University striker Jordan Walker who led the Midwest Premier League’s Western Conference in scoring last year and won the Golden Boot with 15 goals.

“It is an impressive group of players,” said Tulip City United coach Greg Ceithaml. “We look forward to working on our team chemistry and preparing for our first match.”

Tulip City United plays the first of its eight home games of the season on Saturday, March 7 at the Holland High soccer field at 6:00 pm in a friendly match with non-conference Muskegon FC.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Tulip City United announces inaugural roster full of local players

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Lowell guard Braxcynn Baker picks up second MAC offer

One of the Grand Rapids area’s most dangerous shooters received a Division I offer this week. Lowell sophomore guard Braxcynn Baker, who set a pair of Lowell High School scoring records this past season and averaged 20.1 points per game, announced on her Twitter account that she has been offered by Central Michigan University.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

2nd ranked Gull Lake soccer teams blanks Loy Norrix

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2nd ranked Gull Lake soccer team scored 4 first half goals, on their way to a shutout win over SMAC rival Loy Norrix on Monday night in Kalamazoo. Freshman Lilah Smith scored the first two goals for the visitors, with Madison Bilbia and Mackenzie Ford also finding the back of the net for the 6-0 Blue Devils.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holland, MI
Sports
City
Holland, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

Mona Shores soccer standout Mia Brown forged by family ties

NORTON SHORES – Mona Shores girls soccer coach Dylan Darga describes senior standout Mia Brown as a spitfire on the pitch and for good reason. The center midfielder for the Sailors isn’t afraid to fight through contact to gain possession or battle for position against taller players while the ball is in the air. That kind of underdog mentality comes from years of fending for herself as the youngest sibling in a family of talented soccer players.
NORTON SHORES, MI
Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Woman In Michigan

Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Grand Valley Dentistry offers alternative to dentures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Caring for our teeth and ensuring a good smile as we age is vital. One issue many people face as they get older is the need for dentures. Grand Valley Dentistry has an alternative. Dr. Lance Dehne joins us today to tell us more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope College#West Michigan#Cornerstone#Holland Public Schools
WNEM

Flint at Owen Sound - April 27

The Great Lakes Loons visited the Tigers affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps. It was a big match-up in girls high school soccer as 6th ranked Valley Lutheran hosted No. 7 Novel, and the game lived up to the hype. Wrestler Rhyno signs autographs in Saginaw. Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
WNEM

Great Lakes Loons at West Michigan Whitecaps - April 26

The Great Lakes Loons visited the Tigers affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps. It was a big match-up in girls high school soccer as 6th ranked Valley Lutheran hosted No. 7 Novel, and the game lived up to the hype. Flint at Owen Sound - April 27. Updated: 5 hours ago.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Plata Named First Team All Big Ten

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior Valery Plata has been named first team all Big Ten golf for the third consecutive year. Michigan’s Ashley Lau was named Big Ten player of the year in conference announcements on Wednesday. Michigan won the Big Ten team title last Sunday and Michigan State finished second, four shots behind.
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Thunderbird Raceway opens Saturday with new owner, familiar face calling shots

Thunderbird Raceway in Muskegon will open its 2022 season Saturday night under new ownership. The owner, businessman Mike Blackmer of Cadillac, is hardly a newcomer to the Michigan dirt track scene, however. Blackmer purchased the three-eighths mile oval during the offseason from Tom Sprague, giving him three dirt tracks to operate. He also owns Tri-City Motor Speedway in Auburn and Merritt Speedway in Lake City.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy