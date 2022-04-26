Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Police Publicly Name Formerly-Protected Officer Christopher Schurr Who Seemingly Murdered Patrick Lyoya

Christopher Schurr Named As Grand Rapids Cop Who Killed Patrick Lyoya

Patrick Lyoya’s death at the hands of a Grand Rapids then-unnamed police officer has gained significant traction over the past several weeks and BOSSIP has been on top of all the latest updates. One of the biggest questions that we have been asking alongside the Lyoya family and thousands of other people is, “Who is the police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya?!?” Up until this point, the police department stated that they would not release the officer’s name until after the investigation was complete. They also said the same about the footage of the fatal shooting. However, it appears that public pressure has forced their hand and we love to see it.

In a previous post, we noted that protesters had gathered in the streets of Grand Rapids holding signs that outed Schurr’s name but the department had not confirmed those signs to be accurate. Well, according to Fox17Online, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom is now doing just that:

“In the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating – Christopher Schurr – as the officer involved in the April 4 Officer-Involved Shooting. Beginning this week, as required by law, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) will be releasing documents in response to requests made under the Freedom of Information Act relative to this incident. Any future requests for documents must also be made through a FOIA request and will be provided via the FOIA process as legally allowable. Officer Schurr remains on administrative leave, stripped of his police powers, until the conclusion of the Michigan State Police investigation into potential criminal charges and the completion of GRPD’s Internal Affairs investigation to determine whether all applicable departmental polices were followed.”

Attorney Van Johnson, who works alongside Ben Crump representing the family, balked at the BS idea that the GRPD has prioritized “transparency”.

“An intentional three-week delay in releasing the name of the involved officer, which they clearly knew at the moment of the shooting, is offensive and the exact opposite of being ‘transparent’. Once again, we see the Grand Rapids Police Department taking care of its own at the expense of the family’s mental health and well-being.”

There is some powerful f***ery afoot in Grand Rapids and the people are not about to let up.