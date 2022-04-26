ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylian Mbappe told to follow his dreams and join Real Madrid or he’ll regret it by French legend Jean-Pierre Papin

By John Hutchinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN star Kylian Mbappe has been told to join Real Madrid if is his dream otherwise he will "regret it for the rest of his life".

That stark warning has come from France legend Jean-Pierre Papin, who thinks the 23-year-old should "chase his dreams" if they lie at the Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is believed to be the No1 transfer target for Real Madrid Credit: Getty
Jean-Pierre Papin has told Mbappe to 'follow his dreams' Credit: Getty

Mbappe is yet to agree a new contract with PSG, and Real Madrid are the heavy favourites to land the superstar.

Speaking to Eurosport, as translated by A Bola, Papin revealed he had spoke to Mbappe about his future.

The 58-year-old said: "I told him, 'If his dream is to go to Real Madrid, he has to go, otherwise he will regret it for the rest of his life'.

"One should never go against dreams. You have to chase them. If that's where he wants to go, then he has to go."

Mbappe's immediate future is still unclear, with recent reports hinting that his time in France may not be at an end just yet.

ESPN claim talks between Mbappe's mum and PSG chief Nasser al Khelaifi in Doha are going well.

This view was echoed by PSG director Leonardo who told Sky, via Fabrizio Romano: "I trust Kylian Mbappe when he says he's thinking about his future to make the best decision.

"We have an open, excellent relationship.

"Mbappe knows what we want: he's Parisien, he's the best player in the world… we want him with us".

The French ace's mum, Fayza Lamari, has been discussing her son's future in Qatar's capital with both Real and PSG representatives.

And PSG are reportedly growing confident that Mbappe will stay with the club after making him a series of promises for the future.

These include letting the striker maintain 100 percent of his image rights that will allow him to work with whatever brands he desires -just like team-mate Lionel Messi can, the report continued.

Conversely, Real only allow players to keep 50 percent of their image rights.

And matching Mbappe's demand will be unprecedented for Real president Florentino Perez.

PSG are also willing to make their star the club's captain next season as an extra incentive to stay in France, the report added.

