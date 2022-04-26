ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden's envoy warns Washington is 'watching' Britain's ongoing Brexit row with the EU over Northern Ireland after 'candid' talks on a trade deal with minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan

By David Wilcock, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Joe Biden's trade envoy warned that Washington was watching Britain's ongoing row with the EU over Northern Ireland today, after holding talks in London.

Katherine Tai met International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan as Boris Johnson prepares to potentially tear up the post-Brexit deal that introduced border checks that have turned into a running sore.

Ministers are drawing up laws allowing them to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, which has been blamed for driving a wedge between the province and the rest of the UK.

The move will allow ministers to 'switch off' controversial border checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea, which have been blamed for disrupting trade and causing shortages.

But the move would likely create a furore in Washington. Mr Biden - who is of Irish ancestry - warned even before entering office last year against any moves that upset the stability of the Good Friday Agreement.

Asked today if talks on a UK-US free trade deal could take place while the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol remains unresolved, Ms Tai said her country is 'watching the issue closely'.

'We in the United States respect and value and commit to the Good Friday Agreement and its legacy,' she told reporters.

'I've heard the same values there from the Secretary of State.'

She said the pair had had 'very candid' discussions on the topic and that Ms Trevelyan had been 'very forthright with me in our conversations'.

'It is an area where we continue to urge the UK and the EU to channel their best selves in terms of co-operation and courage, and we support them in that,' Ms Tai said.

Ministers fear the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will refuse to continue with power-sharing after next month's Stormont elections if the protocol remains in place.

Ministers have engaged in talks on the issue with Brussels for months. But a source said negotiations were 'going round in circles'.

The protocol was included as part of the PM's Brexit deal. Because the province effectively remains part of the EU's single market, Brussels demanded the right to impose checks on goods entering from the rest of the UK. But ministers say the heavy-handed checks are disrupting trade.

