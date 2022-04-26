ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready for Taste of Cincinnati? Here are the restaurants and food trucks participating

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

Taste of Cincinnati will return next month, and more than 30 restaurants and 18 food trucks will participate in the event celebrating all things local Cincinnati cuisine.

The festival will be held May 28-30 on Fifth Street, from Main Street to the ramps of 1-71 and Columbia Parkway . There were a record number of applications this year from food trucks and restaurants, said Spencer Mapes, lead events manager for the event, in a release.

OMG, it's officially official: Taste of Cincinnati will return for 2022 🌭

In the past, more than 550,000 people have attended Taste of Cincinnati, and organizers say its one of the nation's largest street festivals.

Here's who will participate in this year's Taste of Cincinnati.

2022 Taste of Cincinnati restaurants

Alfio's Buon Cibo

BBQ Highlife

Bebo's Artisan Burgers and Frappes

Better Blend

Che

Chicago Gyros

China Gourmet

Council Oak Steak and Seafood / YouYu Pan Asian Street Food

Deme Kitchen

Eddie's Southern Style BBQ and Catering

El Vaquero

F&N Goode Chick'n Tenders

Gee's Caribbean Style

Herban Vegans

Izzy's

Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint

Just Q'in BBQ

Kabobske

LaRosa's Pizza

Latin House

Mazunte

Mecklenburg Gardens

Mck's BBQ

Pompilios Restaurant

Roll On In / Buzzed Bull Creamery

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

Sweets & Meats BBQ

Thai Express

The Cheesecakery

The Cookie Shop

The Melting Pot

The Surfin' Salmon

Tickety-Boo Treats

Tickle Pickle

Tom & Chee

Wing Champ

2022 Taste of Cincinnati food trucks

Adena's Beefstroll

Buffalo's Best

Cups 'N Cones

Dine-In Hawaiian

El Chevito

Empanadas Aqui

House Cafe & Catering

MamaBear's Mac

Marty's Waffles

Mel's Soul Food

Off the Hook

Quite Frankly

Red Sesame

S.E.A. Cuisine

Streetpops

Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery

Texas Joe Tex-Mex

Wicked Hickory

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ready for Taste of Cincinnati? Here are the restaurants and food trucks participating

Comments / 1

