Ready for Taste of Cincinnati? Here are the restaurants and food trucks participating
Taste of Cincinnati will return next month, and more than 30 restaurants and 18 food trucks will participate in the event celebrating all things local Cincinnati cuisine.
The festival will be held May 28-30 on Fifth Street, from Main Street to the ramps of 1-71 and Columbia Parkway . There were a record number of applications this year from food trucks and restaurants, said Spencer Mapes, lead events manager for the event, in a release.
OMG, it's officially official: Taste of Cincinnati will return for 2022 🌭
In the past, more than 550,000 people have attended Taste of Cincinnati, and organizers say its one of the nation's largest street festivals.
Here's who will participate in this year's Taste of Cincinnati.
Eat it up: This '80s Kenwood classic is (still) one of Cincinnati's best suburban restaurants
2022 Taste of Cincinnati restaurants
Alfio's Buon Cibo
BBQ Highlife
Bebo's Artisan Burgers and Frappes
Better Blend
Che
Chicago Gyros
China Gourmet
Council Oak Steak and Seafood / YouYu Pan Asian Street Food
Deme Kitchen
Eddie's Southern Style BBQ and Catering
El Vaquero
F&N Goode Chick'n Tenders
Gee's Caribbean Style
Herban Vegans
Izzy's
Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint
Just Q'in BBQ
Kabobske
LaRosa's Pizza
Latin House
Mazunte
Mecklenburg Gardens
Mck's BBQ
Pompilios Restaurant
Roll On In / Buzzed Bull Creamery
Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
Sweets & Meats BBQ
Thai Express
The Cheesecakery
The Cookie Shop
The Melting Pot
The Surfin' Salmon
Tickety-Boo Treats
Tickle Pickle
Tom & Chee
Wing Champ
2022 Taste of Cincinnati food trucks
Adena's Beefstroll
Buffalo's Best
Cups 'N Cones
Dine-In Hawaiian
El Chevito
Empanadas Aqui
House Cafe & Catering
MamaBear's Mac
Marty's Waffles
Mel's Soul Food
Off the Hook
Quite Frankly
Red Sesame
S.E.A. Cuisine
Streetpops
Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery
Texas Joe Tex-Mex
Wicked Hickory
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ready for Taste of Cincinnati? Here are the restaurants and food trucks participating
Comments / 1