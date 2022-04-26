ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tottenham star Oliver Skipp ruled out for season after surgery just days after signing new contract

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
TOTTENHAM ace Oliver Skipp has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Spurs have confirmed that Skipp will be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a pelvic injury.

Tottenham ace Oliver Skipp has been ruled out for the rest of the season Credit: PA
Oliver Skipp was sidelined after signing a new five-year deal with Tottenham Credit: Getty

The North Londoners announced that the midfielder underwent surgery in the US and won't be back in training until pre-season.

This comes just days after he signed a new five-year contract, which ties him to the club until 2027.

Tottenham issued the following statement on their website: "We can confirm that Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery in America this morning (Tuesday 26 April) to repair a pubis injury and will be out for the remainder of the season.

"The Academy graduate, 21, will now undergo a period of recovery and is expected to return to training for the pre-season period."

This comes at an unfortunate time as Skipp recently started to become a regular at Tottenham's squad under Antonio Conte, who predicted he will become a "top midfielder".

The club wished the England Under-21 international a speedy recovery on social media.

Tottenham tweeted: "We can confirm that Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery in America this morning and will be out for the remainder of the season.

"Wishing you all the best with your recovery, Skippy."

Skipp joined Tottenham's academy in 2013 at the age of 13 and was promoted to the senior team five years later.

The 21-year-old started to feature in the squad more often after coming back from a season-long loan at Norwich in 2021.

The youngster had amassed a total of 28 appearances across all competitions this term, 18 of which were in the Premier League.

The US Sun

The US Sun

