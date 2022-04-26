ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Extra Point Show joint 2022 NFL Mock Draft

By Extra Point Show
 4 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Buffalo Bills beat reporter Sal Capaccio and Joe DiBiase provided a joint 2022 NFL Mock Draft on Tuesday during the "Extra Point Show" on WGR, as we are just two days away from the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Bills will pick 25th overall in Thursday's first round, but Sal and Joe go through the entire first round up until the Bills' pick, as they show how they think the board could fall.

Here's how the mock draft played out:

With the 25th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select:

Photo credit Michael Reaves - Getty Images

Kaiir Elam - Cornerback - Florida

Hear more of their reasoning for the pick of Elam in the player below:

WGR550

Beane: We followed our board on Day 2

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane met with the media Friday night, along with second round running back James Cook and third round linebacker Terrel Bernard. Here’s some of what they had to say:
WGR550

2022 Final Mock Draft

Zach Jones gives his second and final 2022 Mock Draft as we gear up for the First round starting later tonight with Jacksonville holding the first overall pick
WGR550

Sabres head into offseason with a lot of work ahead

Alex Tuch couldn’t agree more, “We’ve made waves to show teams that we’re not pushovers and it’s not going to be point night against the Sabres, so you’re going to have to outwork us and that’s a mindset that builds into itself.
