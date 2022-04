Oregon State is working on a plan to where it will pay athletes for academic performance. Athletic director Scott Barnes said OSU intends to take advantage of a 2020 NCAA rule change where athletic departments can pay athletes up to $5,980 per school year based on academic performance. The catalyst for the rule was based on a federal court decision in NCAA vs. Alston, a case challenging education-related compensation that was upheld by the Supreme Court.

