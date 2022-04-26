Instantly Find Out How Clean A Restaurant Is By Doing This

Most of the time when we decide to go eat at a restaurant, the dealbreaker for most when wanting to return is seeing the cleanliness of the location.

If you’re on the fence about a restaurant, Ryan Seacrest shared on-air the way you can quickly find out how clean it is.

CHECK THE BATHROOM.

If the soap dispenser is empty, there’s no toilet paper, or if the toilet is dirty, it’s a clear sign the staff of the restaurant doesn’t have time to keep up with all their work. This may mean that they are also neglecting the kitchen and more…

Photo: Pexels

Do you think this is true? Let us know on social - @onairwithryan