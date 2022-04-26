ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeLaura Middle School student taken into custody following off-campus threats

By J.D. Gallop and Finch Walker, Florida Today
 2 days ago

An unidentified DeLaura Middle School student was taken into custody after Satellite Beach Police determined the student made threats on social media against his classmates.

Police said a concerned parent reached out to police on Sunday to report the posted comments, which involved threats to shoot students, according to Russell Bruhn, a Brevard Public School spokesperson. Police said the suspect lived outside of Satellite Beach's jurisdiction and Brevard County Sheriff's Office helped in the investigation.

Police said the male student was taken into custody by Brevard County sheriff's deputies and that the incident did not impact the 844-student campus. It was not immediately known if the student faces any charges.

Crash near Grant-Valkaria kills two: Two dead, three injured after two vehicles crash on I-95 near Grant-Valkaria

COVID relief at BPS: Brevard Public Schools asked to return any unspent COVID-19 relief from second round

Bruhn said an email was sent to parents notifying them of the threat and the student's arrest. He added that the student, whose name and age were not released, will not be returning to DeLaura Middle School.

He encouraged parents to talk to their kids about the consequences of making threats.

"Those threats are taken very seriously, and there (are) very adult consequences for children who make these types of threats," Bruhn said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: DeLaura Middle School student taken into custody following off-campus threats

