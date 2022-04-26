Chelsea star Jorginho explains shocking West Ham penalty miss and blames VAR for making it ‘harder to focus’

CHELSEA star Jorginho reckons VAR is to blame for his horrendous penalty miss against West Ham.

The midfielder, 29, fluffed his lines from the spot in the 86th minute after Craig Dawson was sent off for a foul on Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea star Jorginho has blamed VAR for his penalty miss against West Ham Credit: Getty

Jorginho fired off a weak effort after his trademark skip, giving Lukasz Fabianski an easy save.

And it appeared all hope was lost until sub Christian Pulisic popped up with a dramatic winner moments later.

Jorginho has now apologised to Chelsea fans and teammates for his poor penalty.

But the Italian, who won Euro 2020 and the Champions League last year before finishing third in the Ballon d’Or, believes ref Michael Oliver’s lengthy VAR check saw him lose focus.

Jorginho said: “This sort of pressure, especially in games like this when you need to win and it's last minute, and you try to isolate your mind from all that pressure even though it's hard.

"And then you have the VAR so it takes longer, it's harder to keep focus.

“What you need to do and what I try to do is I try to isolate my mind of all this pressure, and unfortunately this time it didn't work.

“When you have that little moment of doubt that's usually when you make the mistake. Maybe I had too much time to think about it, I don't know.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

“This time it went like that and I'm sorry. I feel bad because it's not a nice feeling.”

Jorginho is now being linked with a summer move away from Chelsea, with his contract expiring in 2023.

Juventus are thought to be keen on the playmaker, who is in his fourth term at Stamford Bridge following a £50million switch from Napoli in 2018.

But Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos insists his client will stay at Chelsea ‘100 per cent’.

Santos said: “Negotiations with Juventus? In the light of things and without a buyer, he stays in London 100 per cent.

“At the moment there can be no talks with Juve. I have known (Juve sporting director Federico) Cherubini for 20 years, he is aware of the situation.”