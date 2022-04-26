ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

Texas health system to consolidate 2 hospitals

By Marissa Plescia ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland, Texas-based Emergency Hospital Systems is combining two hospitals it owns, effective April 29, Bluebonnet News reported April 25. Cleveland Emergency Hospital will join Texas Emergency...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas hospital closer to regaining Medicare contract

Houston-based United Memorial Medical Center is a step closer to regaining its Medicare contract after CMS terminated it in January, according to the Houston Chronicle. CMS ended the hospital's Medicare contract after several surveys found the facility failed to meet certain health and safety standards. On April 19, the Center...
HOUSTON, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Piedmont completes $194M patient tower

Atlanta-based Piedmont has finished its $194 million patient tower at Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional, which spans nearly 229,000 square feet. There were two phases of the project, which started in October 2018: a new patient floor on the hospital's Prince Tower Two, and the demolition of the 100-year-old 1919 Tower and construction on the new one, Piedmont said April 21.
ATLANTA, GA
beckershospitalreview.com

Steward grows to 6 hospitals in South Florida

Dallas-based Steward Health Care has acquired the property of the former Miami Medical Center from Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System. The acquisition of the acute care hospital expands Steward's reach in South Florida to six hospitals. In August 2021, Steward acquired five hospitals in the region from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.
MIAMI, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals to OSHA: Do not finalize COVID-19 standard for healthcare workers

The American Hospital Association is calling on the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration not to finalize its emergency temporary COVID-19 standard for healthcare workers. Hospitals have helped ensure that healthcare workers are protected during the pandemic and that the latest evidence-based practices and policies are followed, the group...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
City
Cleveland, TX
Cleveland, TX
Government
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states with lowest expenses per inpatient day at for-profit hospitals

The averaged adjusted expenses per inpatient day at for-profit hospitals in the U.S. was $2,300 in 2020, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest statistics on State Health Facts. In three states, the expenses were lower than the average by more than $1,000. These figures, based on information from the...
HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients’ drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Bluebonnet News#Texas Emergency Hospital
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital is preparing to lay off 658 workers, according to a notice filed with the state and shared with Becker's Hospital Review. The hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, expects the layoffs to occur between May 16 and May 23.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
UPI News

11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania

April 11 (UPI) -- Members of a gun-trafficking ring that transported nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania, federal officials announced Monday. Eleven defendants led by 25-year-old Fredrick Norman, an Atlanta rapper also known as "Slowkey Fred," were charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

400 nursing home closings projected for 2022: 3 notes

Over 300 nursing homes have closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 400 are projected to close this year, according to a new report from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The report, which was released April 21, analyzed federal data on nursing home closures.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois board approves medical group's $61M hospital in reversal

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's proposal to build a $61 million hospital on April 26. The decision reversed a May 2021 ruling that denied the project. In the May decision, the state review board said the project would create an unnecessary duplication of services. The medical group appealed the decision.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy