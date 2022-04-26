ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stable after being shot by East Lansing police

By Autumn Pitchure
 2 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS ) — Officials say a man is in stable condition after being shot by police at a Meijer in East Lansing.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers from the East Lansing Police Department were sent to the Meijer on W. Lake Lansing Road at Coolidge Road for a weapons complaint. The caller said a man pulled a gun out of a car, stuck it in his pocket and went into the store.

When officers got to the store, they saw a man that matched the description given by the caller. There was a chase and officers and the man left the store. When the officers came in contact with the man, shots were fired . The man was hit and taken to the hospital, where police said he was listed in table condition.

ELPD says no one else was injured.

Officials said a weapon was retrieved at the scene.

On Monday night, officials held a press conference and confirmed that two officers are on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation, which is standard procedure.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

