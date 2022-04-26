ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New guidelines on preventive use of low-dose aspirin released

Cover picture for the articleDaily use of low-dose aspirin is no longer recommended for the prevention of heart attacks in adults 60 and older, according to an independent panel of U.S. experts in primary care and prevention. The new guidance, released...

