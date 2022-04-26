ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Indianapolis Colts' second-round NFL Draft picks

By Scott Horner and Nat Newell, Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is a fan of second-round NFL Draft picks. He had two in 2020, using them on receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. Ballard had three in 2019, bringing in cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, pass rusher Ben Banogu and receiver Parris Campbell.

Ballard (at the moment) has just one second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, at No. 42.

Here's a look at all the Indianapolis Colts second-round draft picks.

1. Darius Leonard, 2018, No. 36: It hasn't taken long for the obscure linebacker from South Carolina State to ascend on this list. He has three first-team All-Pro nods in four seasons. Leonard led the NFL in tackles in his rookie season. Last season, he led the league in forced fumbles (8) and also had 4 interceptions. Over four years, he has 538 tackles, 11 picks and 17 forced fumbles.

2. Bob Sanders, 2004, No. 44: Between 2005-07, Sanders had a run the equal of any safety in NFL history: Two first-team All-Pro berths, a defensive player of the year award and he was the key figure in transforming the Colts' 2006 defense from dreadful to a Super Bowl-winner. He appeared in only 17 other games in his career due to injuries.

3. Adam Meadows, 1997, No. 48: A six-year starter at tackle, he's an often-forgotten key member of the early Peyton Manning teams. A shoulder injury prematurely ended his career in 2003.

4. Jonathan Taylor, 2020, No. 41: He's this low because he has only been on the team for two seasons. Taylor led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811) and total touchdowns (20) in 2021, earning All-Pro honors. He averaged 106.5 rushing yards per game in the second season, and the Colts plan on more of the same in 2022.

5. Ken Dilger, 1995, No. 48: A solid tight end for seven seasons in Indianapolis, making the Pro Bowl in 2001, his final season with the Colts. He never topped 635 receiving yards or 4 touchdowns, but he totaled 3,181 receiving yards with the Colts.

6. Mike Peterson, 1999, No. 36: The Tony Dungy Colts had a knack for drafting linebackers, getting a ton of production from them and replacing them when they got too expensive. Peterson was the first, and perhaps the best, of this group. He led the NFL in tackles with 160 in 2000 and had as many as 3 interceptions and 3 sacks in his four seasons in Indianapolis. Played 10 more seasons between Jacksonville and Atlanta after leaving the Colts.

7. Braden Smith, 2018, No. 37: Smith stepped in as a rookie to become a solid right tackle, although he was drafted to play guard. When healthy, the fifth-year player is the cornerstone on the right side of the offensive line.

8. Michael Pittman, 2020, No. 34: Picked earlier in the 2020 draft than Taylor, he established himself as the Colts' No. 1 receiver in 2021. Pittman had 88 receptions for 1,082 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2021.

9. Jack Mewhort, 2014, No. 59: A very solid guard his first three seasons with the Colts until injuries ended his career in 2017 at the age of 26. A rare positive addition on the offensive line during the Ryan Grigson era.

10. Jack Trudeau, 1986, No. 47: It's hard to imagine Trudeau's career in the modern NFL as he spent eight seasons with the Colts, starting at least five games five times but never earning the full-time job. He led the team to a 7-5 record in 12 starts in 1989, with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. But in an era when the Colts shifted between bad and mediocre, Trudeau was 18-29 with a 64.4 passer rating.

11. Marcus Washington, 2000, No. 59: A three-year starter at linebacker, he had 18 sacks and 264 tackles. Cut loose by the Colts, he earned a Pro Bowl berth in five seasons with Washington.

12. Coby Fleener, 2012, No. 34: Fleener was a productive tight end in four seasons in Indianapolis, including a 774-yard, 8-touchdown season in 2014. His career was ended by concussions in New Orleans.

13. Kelvin Hayden, 2005, No. 60: A solid cornerback for Dungy's defense, earning a starting job in Year 3 and holding onto it as long as he was healthy. Had 3 interceptions in 2007 and '08.

14. Pat Angerer, 2010, No. 63: A solid contributor when healthy, including making 148 tackles in 16 starts in 2011. But he struggled to stay on the field after that season and was out of the league by 2014.

15. Anthony Johnson, 1990, No. 36: He carved out a niche as a pass-catching fullback with 151 catches for 1,336 yards and 5 TDs in his final three seasons in Indianapolis. He had 1,109 yards from scrimmage in 1992, including 592 rushing. He topped 1,000 rushing yards in 1996 with Carolina.

16. Mike Doss, 2003, No. 58: He was the Colts' starting strong safety from 2003-05, making 276 tackles (105 in his rookie season) and 7 interceptions. The Colts drafted a lot of nondescript defensive backs in the second round.

17. Rock Ya-Sin, 2019, No. 34: Ya-Sin started to come into his own in his third season in 2021, but the Colts traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Ya-Sin had 2 interceptions and 20 passes defended in Indianapolis.

18. Tyquan Lewis, 2018, No. 64: Injuries have frequently interrupted his progress, but he has shown flashes. In 2020, Lewis appeared in every game, compiling 4 sacks. He had 2.5 sacks in limited action in 2021, and the Colts have brought him back for 2022 on a 1-year deal.

19. Kemoko Turay, 2018, No. 52: Turay flashed his potential as a rookie, earning three starts and making 4 sacks. He did the same in 2021, registering 5.5 sacks. Injuries often interrupted his progress, and he signed with San Francisco as a free agent heading toward 2022.

20. Idrees Bashir, 2001, No. 37: He was the Colts' starting free safety from 2001-04 but made just 256 tackles and 5 interceptions. Bounced to Carolina (0 starts), was out of the league in 2006, then spent a season in Detroit (1 start).

21. Roosevelt Potts, 1993, No. 49: Had a strong rookie season (711 rushing yards, 4.0 yards per carry) and two more solid seasons as a blocking-first fullback.

22. Fili Moala, 2009, No. 56: Started every game he played in at defensive tackle between 2010-12 but never established himself as a regular with 88 tackles and 3.5 sacks in a five-year career.

23. Jerome Pathon, 1998, No. 32: Came in with Peyton Manning but peaked at 646 receiving yards in 2000. Managed only 6 touchdowns and a 55.2% catch rate in four seasons with the Colts.

24. Mike Pollak, 2008, No. 59: The guard started 41 times for the Colts between 2008-11 but never earned the full-time gig. Filled a similar roll in Cincinnati for two seasons after leaving the Colts.

25. Tim Jennings, 2006, No. 62: He started only 21 games in four years in Indianapolis with 4 interceptions but developed into a two-time Pro Bowler in Chicago.

26. Ashley Ambrose, 1992, No. 29: Ambrose managed just 12 starts (though 5 interceptions) in four seasons in Indianapolis then carved out a long NFL career in Cincinnati, New Orleans and Atlanta.

27. Parris Campbell, 2019, No. 59: Injuries and more injuries had dominated Campbell's time with the Colts. He has 34 catches for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns over three seasons.

28. Larry Triplett, 2002, No. 42: Triplett was given every opportunity to earn a starting defensive tackle spot, starting 26 games his first two seasons but compiling just 81 tackles and a single sack. He picked up 4 sacks in 2005 then was a two-year starter in Buffalo without a significant increase in production.

29. Tony Ugoh, 2007, No. 42: When Tarik Glenn suddenly retired after the 2006 season, the Colts traded a 2008 first-round pick to select Ugoh in 2007. It was quickly apparent he wouldn't be able to replace Glenn, starting 11 games as a rookie, 12 in Year 2, then 4 in 2009 before being let go by the Colts.

30. Blaise Winter, 1984, No. 35: The name alone is worth points. Winter started 15 games as a rookie but was waived while on the injured list. He missed all of 1985, played a total of 7 games the next two seasons, then carved out a 79-game NFL career with Green Bay and San Diego. Never a star, he did top 5 sacks twice and started 52 games, including three games as a replacement player in 1987.

31. Eric Mahlum, 1994, No. 32: He started 18 games in three seasons at right guard, was cut loose and did not play again in the NFL.

32. Quincy Wilson, 2017, No. 46: Wilson looked like a useful player in starting five games in 2018, then could barely get on the field in 2019. He played for the New York Jets in 2020.

33. T.J. Green, 2016, No. 57: Green never turned his impressive physical tools into production, earning just 11 starts and making 88 tackles in two seasons in Indianapolis.

34. Dedric Mathis, 1996, No. 51: He appeared in 29 games with 11 starts and made 85 tackles in two seasons with the Colts but his career was over after 1997.

35. Ben Banogu, 2019, No. 49: Banogu had 2.5 sacks in limited playing time as a rookie and has made little impact since.

36. Dayo Odeybingo, 2021, No. 54: Odeybingo made his Colts debut midway through the 2021 season after recovering from a college injury. He saw spot action. Could rise quickly on this list.

37. Ben Ijalana, 2011, No. 49: Made it into only four games with the Colts before tearing his ACL in 2011 and '12. He did get 13 starts with the New York Jets in 2016.

38. Don Anderson, 1985, No. 32: The former Purdue player appeared in 5 games as a rookie for the Colts before being cut loose due to injuries. He played in 11 games for Tampa Bay two years later.

Unranked: Shane Curry, 1991, No. 40: His nine games and 1 sack don't capture the tragedy. Curry was shot and killed by a 15-year-old outside a Cincinnati nightclub during an argument over a blocked vehicle on May 3, 1992, at the age of 24.

