ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

RECIPE: Crock Pot Beef Tips Stroganoff

By Diane Whitbeck from Hopewell, VA American Hometown Media
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beef tips stroganoff is the ultimate easy Crock Pot meal. It's a dump-and-go recipe, but the trick is adding some of the ingredients in stages. So delicious, your family will think you spent...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crock#Tbsp Worcestershire
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Slow-Cooker Sloppy Joes Recipe: Saucy, Flavorful Sloppy Joe Sandwich Recipe Is Family Pleasin'

This classic sloppy joe recipe is a crowd pleaser – and it’s budget-friendly, too. It’s even easier to make now with this slow-cooker recipe. You can stretch this ground beef recipe even farther if you use slider buns. Bonus: it’s great for parties, tailgating, BBQs –any large gathering! In my house I consider this easy sandwich recipe a win because the whole family likes it.
RECIPES
WWL-TV

Recipe: Zucchini Fries

Preheat oven to 430°F (220°C). Cut zucchini into fry-like pieces. Crack the egg into a bowl and whisk with the milk. Season with salt, pepper, add the crushed garlic, oregano, and thyme. Mix well. On a separate plate, have your breadcrumbs ready. Grease a large baking tray with...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thespruceeats.com

Italian Hot Dog Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Italian hot dogs are a New Jersey specialty made famous by Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi and his wife Mary. In the early 1930s, Mary Racioppi made the first Italian hot dogs and served them to Jimmy and his friends. The special hot dogs were so popular with their friends, that they opened a restaurant, "Jimmy Buffs," featuring the hot dogs.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Carla Lalli Music’s recipes for pork chops, and kimchi rice and shrimps

When cooking, I like to use inactive time to my advantage. These two recipes exemplify that approach perfectly: while the pork chops are absorbing their spice rub, you can shift gears and cut up the onion and radicchio that will be served alongside. Later, while the chops rest, you turn to the sauce. With the prawn dish, while the rice is simmering away, the cook has freedom to make the tomato-kimchi mixture. Every minute of the recipe is bringing you one step closer to the finishing line, because, at the end of the day, all we really want to do is to eat.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

OVEN BAKED PORK CHOPS

These oven baked pork chops are tender with a flavor you and your family or guests will enjoy. The sweetness of the molasses combined with the brown sugar and spicy mustard make the perfect flavor combination. Serve these to family for an easy weeknight dinner or to guests for a main dish company meal. These baked pork chops go with just about any vegetable side dish. I love serving my recipe for sweet cornbread mini muffins with these baked chops because they go so well with most pork dishes. I am a big fan of any kind of pork and we have lots of recipes on the site. Just type what you are looking for in the search box on any page and they should come up for you and Enjoy!
RECIPES
ABC News

Easy butter chicken, lentil soup, smoothies and more recipes for Ramadan

As Muslims observe the month-long Ramadan holiday, one food creator has found a unique way to focus his recipes to stay healthy when fasting and only eating at night. YouTube Shorts creator Ahmad Alzahabi of The Golden Balance shared a few of his easy-to-make recipes for Ramadan. Check out everything...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy