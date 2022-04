Stopping for gas could be a challenge, at least in the short term, as stations around the Basin post signs on pumps and have pump handles covered with plastic that says the pump is closed... One sign, at the DK next to McDonald's off Loop 250 and Midkiff in Midland says they have diesel and unleaded but are out of the mid-grade and super unleaded gas. The Jack's gas station at Big Spring street and Mockingbird Lane is only selling diesel, and the rest of the pumps are closed until they receive an expected delivery that was supposed to have already shown up.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO