Manistee golf places third at Shelby Invitational

The Manistee Chippewas placed third at the Shelby Invitational on April 25. (File Photo)

SHELBY – The Manistee golf program placed third at the Shelby Invite, scoring 361 points and trailing Reeths Puffer (359) and North Muskegon (358).

"We were leading and we could have won," Chips coach Mike Swanson said. "We had two guys play really well, and I was excited about their opportunities. But we are happy with where we finished."

Two Chippewas medaled alongside Ludington's Ben Zwick, including Jacob Sharp (84) and Braydon Sorenson (85).

"Jacob was playing really well – he's learning how to close," said Swanson. "He's playing really well and learning how to close the deal. "Braydon got off to a rougher start, but he came back and had a nice day. We're all working on something specific, and that's why we play is to learn."

Brady Johnson finished with 95, followed by Jordan Bladzik (97), Ben Schlaff (100), and Will Somsel (162).

"Will is a sophomore that we wanted to get some match experience, and he did just that," Swanson said. Schlaff played OK, and when it comes to Jordan and Brady – they played fine, but you aren't going to have your best game every time you go out there."

Swanson says he talks to each golfer about their round, breaking it down hole by hole.

"We do it without being negative about what they did on that particular day," he said. "We talk about what they can improve on and what they did well.

"For each individual, it's different. But the biggest thing is I try to get them to support each other as a team. So, rather than try to beat each other, I try to get them to make each other better."

Manistee is scheduled to host Ludington on Wednesday, April 27, at 3:30 p.m.