ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Manistee golf places third at Shelby Invitational

By McLain Moberg
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LbSh_0fKdOrjG00
The Manistee Chippewas placed third at the Shelby Invitational on April 25.  (File Photo)

SHELBY – The Manistee golf program placed third at the Shelby Invite, scoring 361 points and trailing Reeths Puffer (359) and North Muskegon (358).

"We were leading and we could have won," Chips coach Mike Swanson said. "We had two guys play really well, and I was excited about their opportunities. But we are happy with where we finished."

Two Chippewas medaled alongside Ludington's Ben Zwick, including Jacob Sharp (84) and Braydon Sorenson (85).

"Jacob was playing really well – he's learning how to close," said Swanson. "He's playing really well and learning how to close the deal. "Braydon got off to a rougher start, but he came back and had a nice day. We're all working on something specific, and that's why we play is to learn."

Brady Johnson finished with 95, followed by Jordan Bladzik (97), Ben Schlaff (100), and Will Somsel (162).

"Will is a sophomore that we wanted to get some match experience, and he did just that," Swanson said. Schlaff played OK, and when it comes to Jordan and Brady – they played fine, but you aren't going to have your best game every time you go out there."

Swanson says he talks to each golfer about their round, breaking it down hole by hole.

"We do it without being negative about what they did on that particular day," he said. "We talk about what they can improve on and what they did well.

"For each individual, it's different. But the biggest thing is I try to get them to support each other as a team. So, rather than try to beat each other, I try to get them to make each other better."

Manistee is scheduled to host Ludington on Wednesday, April 27, at 3:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manistee, MI
Sports
City
North Muskegon, MI
City
Manistee, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Shelby, MI
Sports
City
Shelby, MI
City
Ludington, MI
WLUC

Escanaba’s Smale signs with Finlandia Basketball

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Connor Smale (Escanaba, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team. He is planning on majoring in PTA. Smale had a strong career at Escanaba High School. As a senior, he averaged 9.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds a game and ranked third in the state of Michigan for free throw percentage. Smale was All-Great Northern U.P. second team and All-U.P. Division 1-3 honorable mention.
ESCANABA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelby Invitational#The Manistee Chippewas
MLive.com

Lowell guard Braxcynn Baker picks up second MAC offer

One of the Grand Rapids area’s most dangerous shooters received a Division I offer this week. Lowell sophomore guard Braxcynn Baker, who set a pair of Lowell High School scoring records this past season and averaged 20.1 points per game, announced on her Twitter account that she has been offered by Central Michigan University.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MISportsNow

Pickford Sweeps Newberry in Softball Doubleheader

NEWBERRY — Pickford and Newberry competed in conference play on Thursday in softball, with the Panthers winning both games, 15-0 and 21-9. The Indians are next scheduled to play at Sault Ste. Marie on Monday. The Panthers will next play at St. Ignace on May 10.
NEWBERRY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

Mona Shores soccer standout Mia Brown forged by family ties

NORTON SHORES – Mona Shores girls soccer coach Dylan Darga describes senior standout Mia Brown as a spitfire on the pitch and for good reason. The center midfielder for the Sailors isn’t afraid to fight through contact to gain possession or battle for position against taller players while the ball is in the air. That kind of underdog mentality comes from years of fending for herself as the youngest sibling in a family of talented soccer players.
NORTON SHORES, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland figure skaters win medals at showcase event

Several members of the Midland Figure Skating Club placed at the Michigan Showcase hosted by the Ice House Skating Academy in Brighton recently. Ciarra Franklin took first in qualifying in Pre-Juvenile Character and then finished second in the final while performing to "In My Dreams" from the movie Fantasia , and in Pre-Juvenile Emotional Performance she finished first in the final while skating to "I Hear a Symphony." That win advanced her to the Junior Parade of Champions, where she finished second.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive.com

Bay County roundup: Never a dull moment in Glenn-Garber rivalry

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for April 27, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. TENNIS: GLENN RALLY LANDS WIN OVER GARBER. Every match loomed large...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Great Lakes Loons at West Michigan Whitecaps - April 26

The Great Lakes Loons visited the Tigers affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps. It was a big match-up in girls high school soccer as 6th ranked Valley Lutheran hosted No. 7 Novel, and the game lived up to the hype. Flint at Owen Sound - April 27. Updated: 5 hours ago.
SAGINAW, MI
The Oakland Press

Prep Roundup: Walled Lake Central hands defending state champs rare LVC loss

Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department (Games Monday through Wednesday):. Britain Beshears was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, and struck out four in seven innings for the complete-game win, as the Vikings knocked off the defending Division 1 state champs in the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Grace Walters homered and doubled for the Lions, who cut the lead to one with two in the third and one in the sixth, but couldn’t get the tying run across.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
500
Followers
566
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy