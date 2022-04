Deborah Oyeyemi, a resident physician at Yale, and Chad Walton, an IT consultant and photographer, had an “instant connection” when they met in October 2017. “We met on Tinder; Chad was my second and last date on the app," shares Deborah. "We exchanged texts, then calls, for a week or so before meeting for dinner in downtown Durham. We spent hours together and ended our night on a rooftop overlooking the city after sunset.” By the holidays, they were officially a couple. “We were spending every free moment from my busy medical school schedule at Duke together.”

