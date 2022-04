LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Taco Bell says its “rolling out the purple carpet for a new immersive fan experience” at some of its eateries across the country: Drag brunch. According to a news release, the events will kick off on May 1 at the Las Vegas flagship cantina on the Strip. The tour will then be held in four additional cities from May to June: Chicago, Nashville, New York City and Fort Lauderdale.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO