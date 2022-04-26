ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Feral cat season in Licking County? Prosecutor proposes permanent solution to cat problem

By The Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

Could 2023 offer an open season on feral cats in Licking County? At least one candidate for county commissioner thinks it should be explored.

During a forum Monday evening at Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County , candidates for county commissioner were asked what they thought should be done about the feral cat problem plaguing many area communities .

One group working to spay and neuter the animals said there are 130 active feral cat colonies across the county.

Prosecutor Bill Hayes, who is running for commissioner in the Republican primary, proposed a more aggressive approach to dealing with the animals.

"This won't be very popular. We have a squirrel season, various seasons. It would seem to me if you've got an animal that's not a pet for anybody, you've got to do what you've got to do to make the situation better.

"A feral cat season if you need to. You gotta do what you gotta do," said Hayes, who previously served in the state legislature.

Commissioner Rick Black, also a Republican, said the county animal shelter takes dogs, but the law does not require taking in cats.

"We have plenty of dogs to take look after," Black said. "I support getting the spay and neuter program going as much as we can, People got to take some personal responsibility for these animals."

Ohio Revised Code 959.131 defines a companion animal as "any animal that is kept inside a residential dwelling and any dog or cat regardless of where it is kept."

It further states that: "No person shall knowingly torture, torment, needlessly mutilate or maim, cruelly beat, poison, needlessly kill, or commit an act of cruelty against a companion animal."

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Feral cat season in Licking County? Prosecutor proposes permanent solution to cat problem

Kim Goodman
2d ago

It is morally wrong to kill these poor cats that have been allowed to run around out of control. People need to be responsible pet owners & stop expecting everyone else to take care of their laziness.

Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

