Austin, TX

1 person killed after a traffic collision on U.S. 183 in east Austin (Austin, TX)

 2 days ago

On Monday, one person died following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in east Austin. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place a little before 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 1400 block of Ed Bluestein on U.S. 183 [...]

Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
#Traffic Collision#Car Insurance#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Texas Accident News
