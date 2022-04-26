ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

South Carolina man confesses to cold case murder in Alabama

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

Over 20 years after the fact, a South Carolina man has confessed to an out of state murder. Brian Jones has now been arrested after he admitted to the 2001 murder of of a woman in Bessemer, Alabama about 15 miles from Birmingham. Jones had met the woman, 41 year old Janet Luxford in Jacksonville, Florida while he was working as a truck driver.

Police in Bessemer, say Jones voluntarily came from South Carolina to their station in late March to confess. The Police department says that is an unprecedented occurrence for them. Jones reportedly told police that n February of 2001, he beat Luxford to death with a golf club and stuffed her body in a suitcase.

Jones then led investigators to a secluded area near a creek where the suitcase was still located and bones were found inside it. Jones says the incident happened a hotel in Bessemer after the two got into a heated argument over money. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office in Alabama is analyzing the DNA found in the suitcase, to confirm the remains are those of Janet Luxford. The process is expected to take several months.

