ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Something in the Water Festival coming to DC

By Makea Luzader, Katie Rhee
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vcy3K_0fKdOLvM00

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — Pharrell Williams’s Something in the Water Festival will be moving to the District this summer on Juneteenth weekend, officials announced on Tuesday.

Williams, who is from Virginia Beach, started the festival back in 2019, but he says moving the festival to our nation’s capitol has poetic meaning.

“We wanted to elevate the festival to the highest ground so what better place than the nation’s capital,” Williams said.

Fatal Frederick car crash under investigation

Williams said that this move has the goal of easing racial tensions, unifying communities and creating opportunities for local businesses.

Nexstar’s WAVY previously covered when the Williams pulled the show from Virginia Beach, citing the city’s “toxic energy.” His decision came after his cousin was killed by police — an act that was justified by officials who say Donovon Lynch had a weapon on him. Williams said it was too painful.

“But you know what? We gotta rise above it. It was a solution the first time. Our chief down there posed the question down there to try to find a solution and that’s where something in the water came from, but we didn’t want to stop there and so many people had so much fun that we decided to take it up a notch. Like let’s just find the highest ground possible in symbolism and in poetry and that ended up being our nation’s capital,” he said.

He was greeted by the Ballou High School band playing his song, “Happy,” as he joined Mayor Muriel Bowser for an official announcement. He brought the news that he was gifting all of the band students tickets to the festival.

“We have to get people back downtown. We have to get people in our restaurants. We have to get people to fill our hotel’s rooms. We’re going to compete with other cities for amazing artists and talent and events that will help bring energy back to our downtown,” Mayor Bowser said.

The festival’s updated website updated on Tuesday with the dates and lineup, which features artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler, the Creator and Usher.

“If you’re celebrating music, if you’re celebrating Black excellence, if you’re drawing attention to the people who have dedicated their lives to knocking down barriers and uplifting our communities — then there is no better place to do that than in Washington, D.C.,” Mayor Bowser said in a statement.

Williams sent out a short video on Twitter on Monday teasing the festival. The festival’s website said that passes will be going on sale starting April 30 at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Download WDVM’s app to get notified with the latest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

One injured after being shot in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at West Bethel Street on Friday night. Police said they received a report of shots fired around 9:45 pm at the address above, once they arrived, they located a vehicle and a person inside the vehicle struck by gunfire, and the victim was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WDVM 25

Man stabbed after argument on bus

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police responded to a stabbing on board a Metro bus on the A8 route at Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Sterling St in Southeast shortly around 4:30 p.m. An adult male victim was sent to the hospital with a single stab wound that was possibly life-threatening. Sources tell WDVM, “based on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Man found dead during welfare check in Maryland

BLADENSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — At around 12:35 p.m. the Prince George’s Police Department (PGPD) went on a welfare check in the 5300 block of Quincy Place. When they arrived they found a man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene according to a tweet from PGPD’s official Twitter. […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
WDVM 25

Police: Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Pharrell Williams
WDVM 25

Wawa opening in Virginia

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Wawa, Inc. announced the grand opening of its newest location on, April 28, at 45950 Russell Branch Pkwy., Sterling, VA 20166. Wawa is throwing an exciting grand opening party and outdoor ribbon-cutting commencing at 9:00 a.m. to commemorate the occasion. Prior to the celebration, Wawa will begin handing out limited-edition Wawa […]
STERLING, VA
WDVM 25

One dead after car and motorcycle crash

At around 9 a.m., Sunday, Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputies went to the 11500 Gas House Pike block of New Market, for an accident involving a motorcycle and another car. The man driving the motorcycle 55-year-old Valentins Alksnis III, of Mount Airy, Md, was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene according to the news release.
NEW MARKET, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Festival#In The Water#Fatal Frederick#Nexstar#Ballou High School
WDVM 25

Fatal Frederick car crash under investigation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The investigation into a fatal Frederick car crash that killed a Virginia woman is still ongoing, according to a news release from Maryland State Police. Shannon Kephart, 48, of Winchester, Virginia, has been identified as the victim. Kephart was a passenger in the right front seat of a Honda CR-V that […]
FREDERICK, MD
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Cuddles Close To Pete Davidson At Washington D.C. Event: Photos

Kim Kardashian joined Pete Davidson at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event in Washington D.C. on April 24. The show honors those who are prominent in the world of comedy, and Kim and Pete sat close to one another as they intently listened to what was going on. Kim rocked a sequined dress and cuddled in close to Pete, who was sporting some facial hair alongside his lady, in photos which you can see here.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WDVM 25

DMV non-profit changing lives in D.C.’s homeless community

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A DMV-based non-profit called The Distant Relatives Project is changing lives in the homeless community in Washington D.C. through their “Feeding our relatives” initiative. “It’s what got me on my feet, it’s what got me out of homelessness at that,” said Brandon Campbell. By giving out food, clothes, toiletries, health and grooming […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Family Says A Shoddy House Flip Punctured Their Dreams Of Homeownership

The little house on First Street SE was supposed to fulfill a lifelong goal for Tasharn Richardson. The mother of 10 bought the three-bedroom bungalow in Congress Heights last summer — her first home purchase, after living in public housing her entire life. When her family unloaded the moving truck on a bright day in June, an NPR reporter was there to document the big day. Richardson’s kids ran through the house squealing with excitement, taking in the shiny kitchen backsplash and gleaming bathrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
WDVM 25

I-79 might be getting a new exit

The proposed Harmony Grove Interchange would be located between the Interstate 68 exit and the Westover exit on I-79 and would provide better access to the Morgantown Industrial Park and businesses in that area.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy